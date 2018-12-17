10 things we’ll miss about 2018 next year

caption There are some great memories we are leaving in 2018. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While each year has its ups and down, there are things we’ll miss about 2018.

From “Beychella” to “Thank U, Next,” we enjoyed exciting pop culture moments.

We’ll miss the Olympics.

Every year has its ups and downs and 2018 was no exception. From political scandals to wacky internet challenges we’re just about ready for a fresh start in 2019.

But with iconic pop culture moments and the passing of celebrity legends, there are some things that we’re just not quite ready to move on from. Take a walk down memory lane with us, and read on for the things we’ll miss about 2018 in the new year.

We’ll never have a new generation of Toys ‘R’ Us kids.

caption Toys ‘R’ Us closed its doors. source Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

In March, Toys R Us announced they’d be closing all their remaining toy stores. While shoppers enjoyed going-out-of-business sales that saw items up to 95% off, the empty shelves once filled with toys marked the end of an era.

Netflix’s true-crime satire “American Vandal” won’t be cracking anymore cases.

caption “American Vandal” was canceled after two seasons. source Netflix

After just two seasons, Netflix’s “American Vandal” was canceled in October. The mockumentary series followed two teenagers as they investigated high school pranks in a similar style to “Making a Murderer” or the hit-podcast “Serial.” The satirical show never took itself too seriously, and we’ll miss its subtle humor.

We’ll miss the Internet coming together to watch “Thank U, Next” for the first time.

caption “Thank U, Next” got 93.8 million streams in one week. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande dropped the super-anticipated song and accompanying music video, “Thank U, Next” earlier this year to great fanfare. The single debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and garnered 93.8 million streams in just one week in the US. Grande fans have more music to look forward to in 2019 when the “Thank U, Next” album debuts, but they’ll never get to enjoy the hit for the first time again or relive the camaraderie of reacting to it in real time.

FIFA Football fans will have to wait four years for the next World Cup.

caption France won the World Cup. source Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Football fans flocked to Moscow, Russia this summer to catch a glimpse of the FIFA World Cup. American fans cheering on their favorite teams from home had to wake up as early as 5 a.m. to watch, because of the extreme difference in time zones to Russia. France ultimately took home the World Cup for just the second time in their over 80-year history. Fans now must wait four years before the next tournament.

The new year will mark the end of new “Hamilton” music.

caption We won’t get more “Hamilton” content. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

“Hamilton” Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has been releasing new “Hamilton” songs throughout 2018, calling them “Hamildrops.” From Sara Bareilles to “Weird Al” Yankovic, Miranda collaborated with a variety of hit artists to cover the songs. While Miranda sometimes releases randoms demos from “Hamilton” on his Twitter account, the “Hamildrops” will end in December 2018.

Winter sports fans will have to wait a while for the next Olympics.

caption We’ll miss the Olympics. source Getty Images

Olympians gathered in PyeongChang, South Korea for another exciting Olympic Winter Games this past February. Highlights included a near-perfect score from American snowboarder Shaun White on the half-pipe and a surprise gold medal win by the South Korean skeleton racer Yun Sung-Bin.

Winter sports fans will have to wait until 2022 for the next gathering of the athletic elite in Beijing, China and we’ll have to wait until 2020 for another summer Olympics.

The Internet exploded and asked the quintessential 2018 question: Yanny or Laurel?

caption It’s all in the frequencies. source Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER

A heated debate sparked across the Internet when a sound clip popped up that sounded like “Yanny” to some and “Laurel” to others. It turned out that the clip sounded different to people because of the frequency. It’s theorized that the “Yanny” sound is at a higher frequency, while the “Laurel” sound is at a lower frequency.

Although we can certainly listen to the clip, it’ll be hard to beat the memes and internet frenzy around this moment.

Netflix debuted not one but two new seasons of “Queer Eye” in 2018.

caption We got blessed with two seasons of this reboot. source Netflix

This year brought us the reboot of “Queer Eye” and introduced the world to a new Fab Five. With both critics and fans falling in love with the new crew of men working to transform people’s lives, Netflix dropped two full seasons in 2018. While “Queer Eye” has already been renewed for a third season in 2019, it will be hard to top a double season debut year.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 nuptials, it could be awhile before the next royal wedding.

On May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in a fairytale wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to Forbes, approximately 50 million people in the US and Britain watched the couple wed on television with an additional 100,000 people lining the streets of Windsor. With Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding, this could be the last big, royal wedding from the House of Windsor until Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are of age.

Beyoncé gave fans the show of a lifetime at Coachella this year.

caption Beyoncé at Coachella was an unforgettable experience. source Getty Images

After having to cancel her 2017 Coachella show due to her pregnancy, Beyoncé gave fans the show of their dreams in 2018. The one hour and 45 minute set featured Jay-Z, Solange, and even a Destiny Child’s reunion. Dubbed “Beychella,” the show had over 100 performers, multiple costume changes, and featured nearly two dozen songs. If anyone can top the show of a lifetime, it’s Beyoncé. But we’ll just have to reminisce about “Beychella” until then.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.