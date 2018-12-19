10 things we won’t miss from 2018

caption It seems like Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s feud has finally ended. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

With 2018 coming to a close, there are some things that won’t be missed.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s feud went on for years and it finally seems to be over.

2018’s “Tide Pod Challenge” was flat-out dangerous and we’re happy to leave it behind.

The “Yanny” or “Laurel” debate has finally come to an end and it won’t be missed in 2019.

After a long year of backlash, viral challenges, and dangerous false alarms, it’s time to start 2019 with a clean slate.

Here are some things from 2018 that we won’t miss.

The tension between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry reportedly dates back to 2013 or 2014, but in 2018 it finally seems like their feud has come to an end.

On the first night of her Reputation tour, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram story to share her gratitude for receiving a handwritten note and a literal olive branch from Katy Perry.

The “Tide Pod Challenge” was flat-out dangerous.

caption Hopefully, Tide Pods will only be used for laundry in 2019. source iStock

In 2017, teenagers began jokingly commiserating about their “forbidden desire” to consume Tide Pods. But this joke got a bit too dangerous when it morphed into the “Tide Pod Challenge,” where teens would eat laundry detergent pods and post their reactions onto social media. The news about the “Tide Pod Challenge” extended into 2018 when The American Association of Poison Control Centers had to issue an alert because they were receiving an abundance of calls about people consuming the detergent.

Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube began taking the videos down in an effort to stop the viral and dangerous challenge. Tide also led an entire advertising campaign encouraging people to only use Tide Pods for laundry.

Following Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, there were so many questions about what would happen with the newly rebooted series “Roseanne.”

caption Millions still tuned in to “The Conners.” source ABC

This year marked the quick return and demise of the ’90s-hit-television show, “Roseanne.” When the reboot debuted in March, it was welcomed with a high 8.1 rating and 27.3 million viewers. But things quickly tuck a turn for the worse when its star, Roseanne Barr, sent a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Barack Obama.

ABC canceled the show in response to the backlash and then brought it back without its namesake character. The new reboot, “The Connors,” debuted with 12.9 million viewers and it wrote off Roseanne’s character.

Plastic straws began making their way out in 2018 and they surely won’t be missed by the environment.

caption Some restaurants banned plastic straws unless specifically requested by customers. source Wikimedia Commons/Xanthine Complex

Over the summer, Starbucks announced it would eliminate their plastic straws by 2020, and it seemed to jumpstart the trend of banning straws to help the environment. In September, California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill that banned the use of plastic straws in restaurants unless customers requested them.

Many are happy to leave plastic straws in 2018 since they aren’t great for the environment, but there’s still a ways to go when it comes to reducing the use of items that are damaging the environment.

A viral meme that paired up a moth with its true love had its time to shine.

caption As much as moths love it, it’s time to let another meme into the spotlight. source Flickr Creative Commons/Peter Miller

One of the latest viral memes showcases a moth’s love for lamps. After a Reddit user posted a zoomed in photo of a moth peering into a window, it spurred a flurry of memes about the insect’s obsession with lamps.

And the obsession at the heart of the meme is (sort of) founded in science – moths are attracted to bright lights because they think it’s moonlight, which they use to help guide them. Although this meme is rooted in truth, we’re ready to leave it behind in 2019.

It’s time for the “Yanny” and “Laurel” debate to be over once and for all.

caption The debate was compared to the blue and black or white and gold dress. source iStock/Milan Markovic

In May, a video surfaced on social media that caused many to wonder if a person was saying “Yanny” or “Laurel.”

Although Redditors determined that frequency makes it possible to hear both “Laurel” and “Yanny,” making both answers more or less correct, people had a field day arguing over what the recording was truly saying.

Especially when compared to the black and blue or white and gold dress fiasco, the “Yanny/Laurel” debate won’t be missed.

Many will be relieved if tiny sunglasses don’t return in 2019.

Aside from not being overly practical for protecting one’s eyes from UV rays, tiny sunglasses were a widely questioned trend at the tail-end of 2018. Although celebrities from Rihanna to Zayn Malik wore these tiny specs, not all stars were quite as charmed by the trend. Ryan Reynolds poked fun at it on Instagram and Mindy Kaling tweeted that “we will regret” them.

This seemingly ‘90s-inspired trend made a comeback in 2018, but it seems like many won’t be mad if it stays back.

Hopefully, no other YouTube stars will film dead bodies in Japan’s “suicide forest.”

caption Over 700,000 signed a petition for Paul’s channel be removed from YouTube. source YouTube/Logan Paul

In January, YouTuber Logan Paul began facing serious backlash after he visited the Japanese Aokigahara Forest, known as the “suicide forest,” and filmed a dead body. Although Paul later apologized, over 700,000 people signed an online petition asking YouTube to remove Paul’s channel from the website.

Following the backlash, YouTube removed the video and removed Paul from some of their top money-making tools and platforms. Paul has since seen a 47% drop in video views and YouTube has cut their official ties with him, but he has continued to make content.

And in December, YouTuber Qorygore also filmed a dead body in the “suicide forest.” Like Paul, Qorygore received backlash and YouTube took down his video. In a later interview with YouTuber Eno Bening, Qorygore said he had a permit that allowed him to film dead bodies in the forest, adding that he respected the body by not getting too close to it.

Based on the backlash and YouTube’s video takedowns, these videos won’t be missed in 2019.

Although glitter foods were a hit in 2018, we enter 2019 acknowledging that not all glitter is meant to be eaten.

caption Here’s to safely consuming glittery foods and drinks in 2019. source Shutterstock

Sparkling cocktails, cupcakes, and even bagels were a huge viral hit in 2018. But, it left many wondering exactly how safe glitter is to consume.

According to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), not all glitter found on foods is created equally. Going into 2019, chefs, bakers, and eaters alike might want to be mindful of glitters that are only labeled “nontoxic” and glitters that are “for decorative purposes only.” The FDA does not recommend them for consumption.

Fortunately, plenty of clearly-labeled “edible” glitters can be safe to eat and although there’s no need for glitter food to be left behind in 2018, we won’t miss foods with glitter that’s not marked as “edible” and food-safe.

Bike shorts were a unique trend in 2018, but it’s fine if they don’t return to the red carpet in 2019.

caption Kim Kardashian dressed up a pair of bike shorts in 2018. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Although the trend sort of took off in 2017, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid were spotted dressing up these classic shorts this year. But bicycle shorts aren’t necessarily an article of clothing that needs dressing up.

Although practical when it comes to cycling, bicycle shorts may be better suited for those riding bikes, not those making fashion statements.

