11 things that are actually worth splurging on

caption A computer is worth investing in if you plan to use it often. source Eddy Chen/CBS

When you’re trying to be conscious of your budget, it can be hard to decide where to spend and where to save. Being frugal is important to a lot of people, but that doesn’t just mean that you should shop around for the lowest price on everything you purchase – it also means splurging on things that are going to improve your quality of life and end up lasting you long enough that you don’t end up replacing it months later.

Here are 11 products that are worth splurging on. If you spend the extra money now, you won’t regret it – and you will probably avoid spending even more money later.

You should buy the best mattress you can afford.

caption Take the time to shop around. source Dwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons

Being that we spend so much time in bed in your life – a third of our lives, according to the National Institute of Health – it’s probably a good idea to make sure you buy an awesome mattress, even if it sets you back a bit.

Of course, everyone’s preferences are so different that it’s hard to say what you should be looking for in a mattress personally, but it’s definitely worth spending time shopping around, testing them out, and figuring out what you like before you buy – and Mattress Nerd said you should expect to spend between $600-$1,000 for a good one.

And while you’re at it, buy nice sheets, too.

caption You spend a lot of time in your bed, so you might as well make it as comfy as possible. source stillframe/Flickr

If you’re spending a third of your life on that mattress, that means you’re spending a third of your life in the sheets, too. Ideally, sheets should be comfortable, not make you too hot or too cold while you sleep, and should stand up to as many runs through the washer and dryer as necessary.

This list includes the best of the best of what’s offered – don’t be afraid to go for that high thread count.

You should never cheap out on shoes.

caption It’s worth investing in durable shoes that you’ll wear often. source INSIDER

A lot of people believe that you should spend the most money on anything that separates you from the ground, and shoes definitely fit into that category. Real Simple advised that you spend the most money on the shoes you’ll wear most often, like the ones you’ll wear to work. At the end of a long day, your feet will thank you.

Buy high-quality kitchen tools, especially knives.

caption This is especially important if you cook often. source Flickr/antidigital_da

Whether you love to cook or just see it as a means to an end when you’re hungry, good kitchen tools can make the difference between stressing out when dinner time rolls around to being able to quickly and efficiently prepare your food.

According to Chef Steps, expensive knives will stay sharper for longer and “feel more nicely balanced in your hand.”

Further, when picking out a high-quality knife it’s important to consider the following criteria: comfort, balance, blade shape, and blade material.

Spend a few extra dollars on toilet paper.

caption Since you use it so often, upgrading could improve your daily life. source Darren Foreman / Flickr

Is there anything worse than walking into a public restroom and realizing that you’re about to wipe with sandpaper?

No, so make sure that when you’re at home, you treat your tush to the good stuff. It might cost a few extra dollars, but it’ll make your bathroom experience 10 times better – and don’t feel guilty if you end up falling in love with pricier papers. If you really want to change the game, try out wet wipes as well (but make sure your pipes can handle it if they’re the flushable kind).

Don’t be afraid to spend more on groceries.

caption Fresh produce could be worth the extra few dollars. source McIninch/iStock

Seeing your total at the end of a grocery trip is something that so many of us dread, but buying enough food – and quality food – to last you all week can actually help you save money because you won’t be going out to eat, which can quickly add up.

There are definitely areas where you can save on food, but Kitchn recommends splurging on products like fresh produce, hormone and antibiotic-free meats, yogurt, coconut oil, and salad dressing.

Treat yourself to nice skin care and even beauty products.

caption Some products are worth saving on. source InnerVisionPro/Shutterstock

It’s so important to take care of your skin, and that goes a little further than just making sure you apply your sunscreen.

According to what dermatologists told Prevention, you should spend the most money on your foundation, exfoliant, retinol, serums, and a cleansing brush, whereas you can feel free to cheap out on cleansers, moisturizers, and makeup removers.

Be careful not to waste your money on expensive products that don’t work, however.

If you listen to music or podcasts a lot, nice headphones are essential.

caption They’re worth it in the long run. source Shutterstock/David Pereiras

Don’t get us wrong – the default earphones that come with your phone work fine, but if you really want to up your music experience, get yourself a nice pair of headphones.

Whether you decide to go wireless or not is totally up to your personal preference, but it’ll make your commute, your workout, or whenever it is that you listen to music, audiobooks, or podcasts the most 10 times more pleasant.

The main computer you use shouldn’t be the cheapest in the store.

caption They’re worth investing in. source John Loo/Flickr

Don’t feel like replacing your laptop every two years? Then this is a place where you want to spend.

Of course, spending thousands of dollars on a computer isn’t necessary, but you should shop around and find exactly what you want – and don’t be afraid to splurge a little since this is a device you’re going to be using at least on a daily basis. Spend even more if you work using your laptop or desktop; anything that makes you money needs to be built to last.

Here’s a list of the best laptops you can buy.

All the clothing staples in your closet should be made to last.

caption Invest in staple pieces. source m01229/Flickr

T-shirts and trendy items are perfect for grabbing off the clearance rack, but when it comes to your wardrobe staples, you should definitely splurge. According to Popsugar, this means spending more on jeans that fit perfectly, a good quality bag, sunglasses, a pair of pumps – all the basics.

Whatever you know you wear the most is what you should spend the most on. We all know how impossible it can be to find the perfect pair of jeans, so once you do find them, stock up.

If you’re a coffee drinker, you can’t go wrong with good coffee.

caption It can add a boost of joy to your morning. source Noor Khamis / Reuters

Drink coffee every morning? Then you shouldn’t be drinking whatever happens to be cheapest at the grocery store. Consider investing in a ground coffee you love – or even a bag of beans that you grind yourself.

It’ll give you something to look forward to in the morning, keep you from stopping to buy coffee in the morning (which can get expensive so quickly), and you’ll get to indulge in something every single day.

