22 things you can do while you’re stuck at home with your partner that don’t involve Netflix

caption You can do a variety of activities at home with your partner during the coronavirus pandemic. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Couples who are quarantined or self-isolating together because of the coronavirus pandemic might find themselves running out of things to do.

Although it can be fun to Netflix and chill, there are plenty of other activities couples can do at home together to help pass the time.

Giving each other massages, doing crosswords or puzzles together, rearranging your furniture, and taking baths together are just a few examples of creative things couples can do together at home.

Give each other at-home massages.

caption You can massage each other at home. source Dave & Les Jacobs/Getty Images

You can’t get a professional massage right now, but that doesn’t mean you and your partner can’t help each other relax.

Light candles to set the mood and use lotions to make the massages feel legit. You’ll both feel relieved and closer after the experience.

Use the time to hang new pictures in the house.

caption Hang photos in your home together. source Shestock/Getty Images

Whether you’ve lived together for years or just started sharing a space, hanging new photos can freshen up your space.

Creating an exercise routine together has multiple benefits.

caption You can exercise together. source LWA/Dann Tardif/Getty Images

Not only will working out together keep you both physically healthy, but it can also help you maintain your mental health, as exercise is proven to decrease anxiety.

Doing any kind of safe workout with your partner can be beneficial, but something like yoga would be particularly helpful, as it’s designed to be calming.

Even if it’s not usually your thing, playing video games together can help to pass the time.

caption You can play video games together. source Gpointstudio/Getty Images

The great thing about video games is that they help you escape reality, so you can enjoy some time together without feeling anxious about the state of the world for a few hours.

You can play whatever game you want, but the newly released “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is great for stress relief.

You can schedule a virtual double date to connect with friends.

caption You can have double dates online. source LOUISE BEAUMONT/Getty Images

Spending time with your partner is great, but you probably miss your friends at this point, which is why arranging a double date via Zoom will be a welcome change of pace.

You can spend quality time with your partner and connect to your friends you haven’t seen all at once.

Quarantine presents a good opportunity to rearrange your furniture.

caption You can rearrange your furniture. source Maskot/Getty Images

You and your partner will be at home during the pandemic anyway, so you might as well test out the different furniture arrangements you’ve been daydreaming about.

It will be easier to try with a partner, and you can always switch it back if you don’t like it.

Arrange a “Great British Bake Off”-style baking competition, where the loser has to do the dishes.

caption You can have a baking competition. source PeopleImages/Getty Images

Many people are baking to pass the time during the pandemic, and adding the fun of competition will just make it more enjoyable.

Use ingredients you already have at the house, and see what creations you can make.

It’s a good time to clean out the closet.

caption You can organize together. source Clean Lines Organizing and Design, LLC

Even spring cleaning can be fun if you have the right buddy. Grab your partner and spend an afternoon transforming your closet into your dream space.

You can look at these organized closets to inspire your project.

Collect your old family photos into albums.

caption Organize photos with your partner. source Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

Scrapbooking can be time-consuming, particularly if you’re trying to get things in chronological order.

But it will be easier to do with the help of your partner. It’s a good way to spend a Saturday, and it will be fun to get a glimpse of each other’s ancestry.

Crosswords or puzzles are more fun to do as a team.

caption You can do puzzles together. source Steve Mason/Getty Images

Crosswords and puzzles are great home activities because you can put your full focus on them, or you can do them passively while you watch Netflix.

Plus, there are many crossword apps, so you can enjoy brain teasers without lifting a finger.

If you’re a first-time crossword user, you can check out tips on how to ace them here.

Build a pillow fort for a movie marathon.

caption Watch movies in a fort. source The Gender Spectrum Collection

You likely will want to Netflix and chill while you’re at home with your significant other at some point, but you can take the movie time to the next level by making an old-fashioned blanket fort to watch some movies in.

The cozy space will be fun to build together, and it will make movie time even more of a blast.

You can bring the fun of s’mores into your home.

caption You can make s’mores. source Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

You don’t need to go to the woods or even outside to make it feel like you’re camping.

You can roast marshmallows over your fireplace or stove, or you can even microwave them. Add chocolate and a graham cracker, and you’re good to go.

Make sure you’re spending some time apart.

caption Save time for yourself. source Hero Images/ Getty Images

It’s healthy to spend time apart from your partner, but it can be harder to do that naturally if you’re self-isolating or quarantining.

Try scheduling one weekend day where you and your partner spend time doing your own thing.

Then, you can eat dinner together and talk about how your days were without already knowing the answer.

Plan themed date nights based on cuisine.

caption You can do date night at home. source Maskot/Getty Images

To make your date nights feel special, choose to theme them around whatever you’re eating.

If you’re having spaghetti, transform your home into an Italian bistro for the night. If it’s taco night, make homemade margaritas to go with your meal.

Trade off cooking and planning with your partner, so you can both enjoy feeling pampered.

If you have a backyard or outdoor space, you can have some fun with water.

caption You can make a miniature beach. source Josef Lindau/Getty Images

Whip out an inflatable pool, and make a beach day in your backyard. Bring books, sunscreen, and water toys.

It will feel like you went somewhere new even though you’re staying put, as recommended.

Take a bubble bath together.

caption Bubble baths are romantic for couples. source Grey’s Anatomy/ABC

Take a page out of Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd’s book and enjoy a bubble bath as a couple, “Grey’s Anatomy”-style.

The bath will be a nice change of pace, and it can light a spark of romance as you get in the routine of staying home.

All you need to make it happen is bubbles and your partner, but candles are highly encouraged.

Have a wine tasting night to make a dent in the quarantine supplies you purchased.

caption You can taste wine at home. source Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Odds are wine is one of the things you stocked up on before settling into your new shelter-in-place life, so you might as well put it to good use.

Taste a few different wines, and pair them with an assortment of cheeses. You’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a winery.

You should probably do your taxes.

caption It’s a good idea to get your taxes done. source WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock

Even though the federal income tax due date was delayed, you might as well do your taxes while you’re home with your partner, particularly if you file together.

It will take something off your to-do list.

Try to become TikTok famous together.

caption Try TikTok challenges as a couple. source GaudiLab/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing you and your partner have time to do together right now, it’s filming yourself doing TikTok dances.

Practice your moves, and share them on the platform to see if fame is waiting for you.

You can write each other love notes.

caption Write your partner a love letter. source Shutterstock

Your partner will probably start to annoy you if you spend 24 hours a day with them, which might make it harder to remember to affirm them.

Pause the monotony by writing your partner a love note. It will take you time to write thoughtfully about what they mean to you, and your partner will have a memento of what they meant to you during this time.

Schedule a virtual couples therapy session.

caption You can do couples therapy. source Shutterstock/WAYHOME studio

Many therapists are offering virtual therapy sessions because of the coronavirus, and you and your partner could take advantage of that for couples counseling.

Therapy can be helpful for couples under normal circumstances, so it’s bound to be helpful amid a pandemic.

Lighten things up with a dance party.

caption You can dance at home. source g-stockstudio/ Getty Images

You can’t go to a club to dance right now, and you’re both probably feeling bogged down by the heaviness of the news cycle.

But dancing at home can take you away from that. Put on a fun playlist, and dance it out with your partner.