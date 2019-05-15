11 things you can cook with apple cider vinegar

caption Apple cider vinegar has many uses. source marekuliasz/ iStock

Apple cider vinegar can help pancakes and baked goods rise, especially if they’re made without eggs

As a simple but flavorful ingredient, it can add a tangy kick to roasted veggies or salad dressing

Apple cider vinegar can be used in nearly any situation you might use white vinegar, like in pickling or making slaws

Where it may once have been a product relegated to health food stores, apple cider vinegar has gone mainstream. It seems like everywhere you go someone is recommending it.

But if apple cider vinegar is still only something you know of as a health supplement – and the jury is still out on much of its claimed health benefits – you’ve only got half the picture. It’s actually a versatile and helpful ingredient in the kitchen and can be used in a variety of ways.

Here are some unexpected foods you can make with apple cider vinegar.

It can sub for eggs in pancakes.

Keep it in your pantry if you're short on eggs or you're vegan.

There are about a million ways to make vegan pancakes, but one tested favorite is to use apple cider vinegar in the batter to give it some rise. Tasty’s popular recipe suggests you let the batter stand for a few minutes after mixing in the vinegar to allow bubbles to form, resulting in very fluffy pancakes.

It can make cake rise.

Same goes with cake.

For the same reason it works in pancakes, apple cider vinegar can aerate all kinds of baked goods. In cake, for instance, it works along with the baking powder to add some fluff. Try this simple chocolate cake recipe next time you want to do something nice for a vegan or otherwise egg-avoidant person.

Make your condiments with it.

You can make homemade ketchup.

Homemade ketchup is a great way to dress your burgers without the added sweeteners and preservatives of the typical bright red stuff. It’s also a great way to use up extra tomatoes. A touch of apple cider vinegar can give it that subtle tang.

Use it in your summer slaw.

It's a great alternative for other dressings.

Nothing freshens up a barbecue – or really, any kind of dish – like a bright, tangy coleslaw. Use it with whatever crisp, crunchy veggies you like, and season it with salt, pepper, and as one recipe suggests, mustard, to taste.

Roast your veggies in it.

It will give them some added flavor.

You don’t need a ton of ingredients to make a standout veggie side – just really flavorful ones. Toss your root veggies with some oil, apple cider vinegar, and a few other seasonings. This recipe suggests just mustard, thyme, salt, and pepper.

Use it as the base of a vinaigrette.

It's a bit brighter than other vinegar.

Move over, Balsamic – apple cider vinaigrette can make an unexpected and refreshing dressing for your salads. Mix it with oil, salt, pepper, lemon juice, garlic, mustard, and a natural sweetener if desired. Then drizzle it on whatever you want.

Use it to give some sharpness to your dips.

Any dip can benefit from some acidity.

ACV packs a lot of flavor in even very small amounts, so it makes a great ingredient for just about anything that needs acidity and a slight fruity sweetness. This faux cheesy chickpea dip, for instance, calls for a tablespoon.

Pickle your own veggies with it.

It's easier than you think.

Vinegar is the key ingredient to pickling anything. If you find yourself with an abundance of veggies, apple cider vinegar can make them an ideal sandwich topping well past their harvest. Use them to preserve and flavor cucumbers or whatever other veggies you might have in excess.

Use it to make a buttermilk substitute.

Just add to milk.

Need buttermilk for a recipe but you’re all out, or you just want to make a dairy-free alternative? Just add a tablespoon of ACV to one cup of your milk of choice and let it sit for five to 10 minutes. The acidity will cause it to curdle, thickening slightly, and lending a bit of flavor.

That faux-buttermilk can be used in all kinds of baked goods.

You can even use dairy-free milk.

ACV “buttermilk” is the base of all kinds of egg-free, dairy-free baked goods. Want to put it to the test? Consider starting with this simple blueberry muffin recipe.

It can even form pie crust.

It can help you make next-level apple pie.

If you’re a talented and/or fearless baker venturing into the world of pastry, apple cider vinegar may be your friend. Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s olive oil crust calls for a tablespoon of the tangy stuff.