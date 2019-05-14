12 things you didn’t know you could make with Greek yogurt

caption Greek yogurt can be used in tons of different ways. source Shutterstock

Greek yogurt is a great source of protein and calcium.

Its thick, creamy texture makes it a versatile ingredient to add to any number of recipes – sweet or savory.

Greek yogurt can play a part in everything from soups and nachos to cocktails to face masks.

On its own, Greek yogurt is already an impressive powerhouse of nutrients, but it’s also incredibly versatile and can be used in tons of different ways.

Greek yogurt can, of course, be enjoyed on its own as a snack, dessert or part of a nutritious breakfast, but whether you make sauces, use it as an ingredient-swap, transform it into a guilt-free dessert, or apply it as a face mask, there are many ways to add more Greek yogurt into your diet or personal care routine.

Here are 12 things you can make with Greek yogurt.

Replace sour cream with plain Greek yogurt.

Sour cream is a cool, delicious topping for anything from baked potatoes to tacos, but it does contain high amounts of fat. Get the perks of protein and less fat by swapping sour cream with the same amount of Greek yogurt – it has a similar texture and tanginess with those added nutrients.

Make a healthier macaroni and cheese.

Homemade macaroni and cheese is generally made with generous portions of butter, milk, and/or heavy cream. If you are looking for a lighter version of this comfort food, swap some of those heavier ingredients for Greek yogurt to get the creamy, cheesy texture and flavor with less fat and more protein.

Mix up flavorful salad dressings.

Some of the most popular salad dressings include ranch and blue cheese, but for an even healthier version, make your own with just Greek yogurt, select seasonings, vinegar and/or oils, lemon juice, and blue cheese, depending on which option you are wanting to whip up.

Make a satisfying cheesecake.

Cheesecake is meant to be indulgent, but you can still pack in some protein and enjoy a delicious dessert by swapping the sour cream typically used in cheesecake recipes for some Greek yogurt. Topped with fresh strawberries, this cheesecake is just as tasty as the traditional version.

Start your day with fluffy scrambled eggs.

Gordon Ramsay is famous for many things, and his creamy, fluffy scrambled eggs are certainly one of them. While he uses crème fraîche for that otherworldly, creamy texture, you can also substitute in Greek yogurt if it is all you happen to have on hand.

You can make bread with just one other ingredient.

Simply by creating a dough using self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, you can make a base for anything from pizza crust to garlic knots to bagels.

Finish off a beautiful cake with light, creamy frosting.

Greek yogurt is a great addition to any number of frostings, from glazes to cream cheese or vanilla icing. One of the simplest recipes for Greek yogurt frosting involves mixing the yogurt with powdered sugar and vanilla extract before refrigerating for about 30 minutes. While there is still sugar and it is definitely a treat, this frosting is healthier than store-bought options.

Swap certain fats in baked items for Greek yogurt.

If you want to add more protein in place of fat for baked goods, Greek yogurt is a good substitute. With care, you can swap out heavy cream, sour cream, crème fraîche, buttermilk and more with plain Greek yogurt.

Swap out the mayo in egg salad.

Egg salad is a lunchtime staple, because it is quick, easy, and cheap to make, and it pairs well with just bread or crackers. But if you want to cut out some of the fat, Greek yogurt can be a healthier option than mayonnaise. Like most of these recipes, swapping out this ingredient for Greek yogurt will also up the protein.

Make any soup creamier and more comforting.

Some of your favorite soups, such as tomato, broccoli, or butternut squash, are thickened with heavy cream. Instead, swap it for plain Greek yogurt for a similar texture and flavor.

Reap many benefits from a yogurt face mask.

As beneficial as it is for the inside of our bodies, Greek yogurt has many perks for our skin, too. The lactic acid in it can dissolve dead skin cells for smoother, softer skin, while the zinc can help heal acne.

Find relief from a sunburn.

While sunscreen remains the ultimate defense against sunburn, sometimes it still happens, leaving you in pain. Reader’s Digest suggests applying Greek yogurt topically to the burned skin for instant cooling relief and a boost of hydration.