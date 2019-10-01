I spent my summer working at Disney World — here are 20 things you didn’t know about the park

caption Cinderella’s Royal Suite is Disney World’s best kept secret. source Phil Whitehouse/Flickr/Attribution License

A lot of work goes into making sure Disney World remains the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

No matter how many times you’ve been to the parks, there is probably some detail you haven’t noticed or secret you’re not aware of.

From secret tunnels to cast member rules, here are 20 secrets you didn’t know about the Disney parks.

Guests spend years saving up and travel from places all over the world just for a couple of days of excitement at Disney World.

Growing up in Orlando I spent a lot of my time walking the streets of Disney World, but it’s not until I spent my summer working there that I truly realized how much goes into making the magic happen. From all of the effort cast members put into making guests feel special to the inner working of the locations themselves, these are 20 things you probably didn’t know about the Disney parks.

Disney is just one big never-ending show.

caption Disney World’s Christmas Day parade marches down Main Street. source Jeff Kern/ Flickr

When guests step foot in any Disney park, they are really stepping into a live show where everything from the costumes to the trash cans play a part. Disney even has their own lingo, which is why you may realize that visitors are called “guests” and workers are “cast members.” When you walk through the streets of a park you are “onstage,” and for the most part, “backstage” remains hidden.

Nothing should compromise the feeling that Disney guests are a part of the show. If a cast member is dressed in their work clothing, they are not even allowed to cross a certain the line from their section of the park into the next because it would make no sense to see someone from the future (Tomorrowland) walking around the Old West (Frontierland).

Magic Kingdom sits on top of a set of tunnels.

caption The tunnels below Magic Kingdom were built at ground level because of an elevated water table in Florida. source The Walt Disney Company

Many people don’t realize that when they are standing on Main Street, they are actually on the second level of Magic Kindgom and working their way up to the third when they head for Cinderella’s castle. This is because the park sits on top of a set of tunnels known as the utilidors where cast members can walk around freely without ruining the “show.”

If you’re really itching to get a look at these not-so-secret tunnels, you can sign up to take a backstage tour for a pretty penny, but prepare to be rather unimpressed. The utilidors aren’t exactly what you would call magical, but you can get a look at all they have to offer for cast members from the cafeteria to a barbershop.

There’s a strict “Disney Look” that cast members have to follow.

caption The name tag always goes on the left side, over a cast member’s heart. source The Walt Disney Company

Cast members are expected to maintain a specific appearance known as the “Disney Look.” Extreme hairstyles, over-the-top makeup, visible tattoos, and body piercings beyond the earlobes are strictly prohibited. If you’re a male with facial hair prior to starting at Disney, you can keep it as long as it is neatly trimmed, but if you were clean-shaven when you got hired then say goodbye to switching up your look.

If you’re hoping to be cast as a character, you must meet strict requirements when it comes to looks. People interested in playing Mickey Mouse should be no taller than 5-foot-2-inches. Given this height requirement, chances are the person behind the Mickey Mouse costume is actually a woman.

Disney is actually one of the cleanest places on earth.

caption As an added bonus, some custodial team members can be seen creating characters with just their brooms and water. source Disney Parks

You’d expect a place that’s crawling with sweaty tourists and sticky children to be extremely unsanitary, but Disney is actually one of the cleanest places you could ever visit. Everything in the park is hosed down on a nightly basis, rides and all. Plus, there are trash cans every couple of feet that are even decorated to blend in with their location. You may also notice that nothing is covered in gum and this is simply because Disney doesn’t sell it, and for good reason.

While custodial team members do most of the dirty work, all cast members are required to do their part to keep the parks clean. Cast members even learn the “Disney Scoop,” which is just a fancy way of saying they discreetly pick up trash.

Everyone from the food service workers to the princesses must stay in character.

caption Author not pictured. source HarshLight/Flickr

All cast members must be committed to the Disney story, meaning if you work in Tomorrowland you better do everything it takes to convince guests that you’re from the future. Children will do everything in their power to get you to admit that a character isn’t real. Being able to think on your toes a necessary skill to possess if you want to be a cast member.

There are hidden Mickey’s almost everywhere you turn.

caption Hidden Mickey spotted at the entrance to the Jungle Cruise. source Justin Callaghan/Flickr

If you’ve ever been to one of the Disney parks, chances are you’ve walked past countless hidden Mickey’s without ever even noticing. Extreme Disney fans could probably spend their days just hunting them down, but if you want to spot some you’ll have to look very closely. Although some won’t be too difficult, others are so hidden that they’ll take a serious detective’s eye to get a glimpse.

Guests who are interested in seeking out Hidden Mickey’s on their next trip to Disney can purchase a guide book or download an app to help them out.

Cast members must sit through an 8-hour-long class just to learn about the history of The Walt Disney Company.

caption New cast members can be identified by a red “earning my ears” ribbon on their name tags. source Flickr/Darrell Taylor

Before they can head to the parks to start creating magic, all of the new cast members must report to Disney University for an 8-hour-long class known as “Traditions.” This is where you’ll learn everything that you could possibly imagine about The Walt Disney Company, from history to magical moments, and even backstage secrets. You’ll also get your first official tour of Magic Kingdom and the “secret” tunnels that are found below it.

Although it may seem long and tedious, it’s all worth it at the end of the day when you “earn your ears.” And yes, this also means an actual pair of your very own Mickey ears.

Employees are encouraged to create magical moments.

caption Cast members create magic every day. source Disney Parks

Magical moments are by far the best reason to work for Disney. Not only does it embody what the company is all about, but there is nothing quite like going home after a long day knowing that you made a family feel special. Cast members are encouraged to create spur-of-the-moment acts of kindness. This could be anything from surprising a child with free ice cream to upgrading a family’s hotel reservation.

Magical moments shouldn’t be planned or demanded, they just happen. They also shouldn’t be given out all of the time, but on a good day of work, it’s hard to stop yourself from making others feel special.

Most of the parks offer Extra Magic Hours.

caption Avoid large crowds by taking advantage of Extra Magic Hours. source xiquinhosilva/Flickr

Different parks offer Extra Magic Hours on different days, giving Disney Resort guests a little extra time to enjoy themselves. Magic Kingdom’s late-night hours are offered up until 2 or 3 a.m. typically on a Saturday or Sunday, so guests can enjoy the park without any crowds. Not to mention that this is probably the most beautiful time to see all of Magic Kingdom.

January is the best time to visit.

caption Avoid summer months if you don’t want to spend hours waiting in line. source Brett Kiger/Getty Images

If you’re looking for reasonable crowds, temperatures, and prices, you should consider taking a trip to Disney World sometime in January. Especially during the last two weeks of the month. At this point, the holidays are over and guests have already made their way back home for school, meaning you won’t spend your days waiting in long lines.

The entire month of September is also a great option, but be prepared for high temperatures in Orlando, and possibly lots of rain.

Working as a seasonal cast member is challenging, yet rewarding.

caption Orlando, Florida. January 11, 2019 Entrance Arch of Walt Disney Theme Parks at Lake Buena Vista area. source VIAVAL/Shutterstock

Working at Disney World for summer may seem like a dream come true, but it’ll probably be one of the toughest summer jobs you could get. As a seasonal worker, you might get dealt some of the worst hours. In my experience, closing every night was the norm.

Standing for that many hours in the heat while you deal with large crowds is exhausting and there are also lots of rules to follow, but that’s what happens when there are thousands of employees to manage.

Although it’s challenging work, it’s all worth it when you’re able to say you were a part of the magic at Disney World.

The perks are worth all of the tough work.

caption Cast members get free entry into the parks. source Disney Parks

It may not always be the magical work you’d expect, but the perks you get as a cast member make up for any of the downsides. Cast members receive free park tickets for themselves and up to three guests, sneak previews of new attractions, discounts within Disney and at surrounding business, and much more.

Cast members also get exclusive access to what can be considered a Disney shopper’s paradise at Cast Connection and Property Control. Head to one side of the building and you’ll find Cast Connection where cast members and up to 6 guests can shop discontinued or overstocked Disney merchandise at prices of up to 75% off. Located on the other side is Property Control where cast members (no guests) can purchase broken merchandise and unclaimed lost and found items from the parks.

The Walt Disney Company is one of the best companies to work your way up, but you’ll probably have to start in a position you don’t necessarily love.

caption Casey’s Corner is the latest restaurant to stay open in Magic Kingdom. source The Walt Disney Company

It’s absolutely possible to go from working 3 a.m. closing shifts at Casey’s Corner to landing a VP role, I’ve seen it happen, but it’ll take some serious time. Seniority is a big deal when it comes to Disney so the longer you’ve been working for them, the better your chances of landing a top spot.

Once a cast member has been working in a position for at least six months they are free to move around, even if the desired role has nothing to do with the role they were previously in.

Cast members are never allowed to point with one finger.

caption Cast members should always point with two fingers or their entire hand. source Josh Grenier/Flickr

Given that guests travel from all over the world just to vacation at Disney, it is important for everyone working in the parks to be sensitive to different cultures. This is where “The Disney Point” comes in. Cast members must only point with either two fingers, or their entire palm – an action that is ingrained into the workers’ minds during “Traditions” and official training.

Legend also has it that Walt Disney was often pictured pointing with two fingers as he walked around an unfinished Disneyland.

“I don’t know” is not an acceptable answer.

caption Walt Disney World Festival of Fantasy parade. source Jennifer Lynn/Flickr

Working at Disney means you’re bound to be asked what seems like never-ending questions and “I don’t know” is never an acceptable answer. The most reasonable solution to dealing with this is to simply memorize every nook and cranny of the park from the minute you start working.

Many guests will ask what time the 3:00 p.m. parade starts, and as wild as it may seem, this is actually a reasonable question. Although you may be inclined to respond with the obvious 3 p.m., the correct answer is actually “it depends on where you’re at in the park.” If you’re standing on Main Street, be prepared to wait up to 45 minutes after the parade begins to get a glimpse of the magic.

The costumes can be pretty uncomfortable.

caption Standing in the Florida heat in a heavy costume is not exactly comfortable. source Walt Disney World/Facebook

Wearing a heavy wool softball costume or a polyester turtleneck in the middle of 100 degree days is not by any means ideal, and the character’s costumes are even worse.

The Carousel of Progress will never shut down no matter how many changes are made to Magic Kingdom.

caption The Carousel of Progress started out in Disneyland before it was moved to Disney World. source Jennifer Lynn/Flickr

The Carousel of Progress in Magic Kingdom is one of the only attractions at Disney World to be created by Walt Disney himself. It’s believed that this was actually his favorite ride, which is why it’ll probably never be touched other than to undergo some light refurbishments.

The Disney tunes never end.

caption You’ll probably know all of the lyrics to every Disney tune in one month’s time. source Disney Parks

If you don’t absolutely love Disney music, then working in the parks is probably not for you. “Let it Go” from “Frozen” can even be heard blasting through the cast member tunnels.

Children are never lost in Disney World.

caption Name tags make it easier for children to point out cast members that can help them find their parents. source Walt Disney World/Facebook

Children can never be lost in the happiest place on earth. If a cast member comes across a child who has been separated from their parent, then they must treat the situation as if it’s the adult who’s truly the lost one. This requires remaining calm and positive as not to upset the child any further than they might already be. You can still keep the magic of Disney alive while searching for the child’s parents.

If a cast member is approached by an adult who can’t find their child, they should immediately call the “Lost Child” number to alert other cast members to be on the lookout. Cast members are aware that Disney World can be quite a distracting place for children, but all workers know the best steps to take in order to reunite a family.

There’s a special treat for guests that arrive before the park opens and leave after it closes.

caption “The Kiss Goodnight” reinforces the magic of Disney. source YANLEI LI/Shutterstock

Guests should arrive before the park officially opens if they want to receive a proper welcome. Mickey Mouse, followed by many other beloved Disney characters make their way out into the park to greet the guests and kick off the day with a little extra excitement.

If you can survive the heat and exhaustion, you should also consider staying late into the evening. Not many guests are aware that the magic continues even after the park closes. Following the fireworks, those still remaining in Magic Kingdom can catch watch Cinderella’s castle light up for “The Kiss Goodnight.” Although it’s nothing too fancy, it’s the park’s special way of saying goodbye to guests after a long day.