12 surprising things you probably didn’t know about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is an award-winning artist.

She’s a “Friends” fan and said she watches it to unwind after a show.

For years, Taylor Swift has been breaking records in the music industry and winning awards for her singing and songwriting prowess. She even recently released a “Reputation” stadium tour documentary on Netflix.

As the “Reputation” era comes to an end and we await the “imminent” TS7 (what fans have dubbed her yet-to-be-announced album), here are 12 things you might not have known about the singer-songwriter.

She wrote every song on her third album, “Speak Now.”

caption The “Speak Now” tour was from 2011 to 2012. source Getty Images / Larry Busacca

Swift has the opportunity to co-write songs with legends in the industry (like Max Martin, who helped write “Bad Blood” and “Blank Space”), but the lyrics for “Speak Now” are all her own.

“I wrote all the songs myself for this record,” Swift shared in an online video chat with fans in 2010 as per CMT’s report. “It didn’t really happen on purpose. It just sort of happened that way. I’d get my best ideas at 3 a.m. in Arkansas and didn’t have a co-writer around and I’d just finish it. And that would happen again in New York; that would happen again in Boston; that would happen again in Nashville.”

She wrote a book when she was a teenager.

caption The book has never been published. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In a 2015 cover story interview with GQ, Swift said that at 14 she wrote a novel titled “A Girl Named Girl” and her parents still have a copy of it.

She appeared in an episode of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2009.

caption The show aired on CBS. source CBS

In 2009, Swift appeared in an episode of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Her character ended up getting murdered.

She was the maid of honor at her childhood friend’s wedding.

caption She’s reportedly been in a few bridal parties. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In 2016, Swift returned to her hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania for the wedding of her childhood friend Britany Maack.

During her maid of honor speech, Swift said as per Vogue’s reports, “Real love doesn’t mess with your head. Real love just is. Real love just endures. Real love maintains. Real love takes it page by page.”

She rode horses as a kid.

caption She rode a horse in her “Blank Space” music video. source Taylor Swift/YouTube

In a 2016 interview with Vogue, Swift shared that her mom had aspirations for her to be a horseback rider. Because of that, Swift rode competitively until she was 12 and told her mom she didn’t share her passion.

Some of her lyrics are things she’s wanted to text people in real life.

caption She said her songs aren’t meant to cause a “gossipfest.” source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

When songwriting, Swift said she sometimes is inspired by writing lyrics that are “burns.”

“Sometimes the lines in a song are lines you wish you could text message somebody in real life,” Swift said in a Rolling Stone interview in 2014. “I would just be constantly writing all these zingers – like, ‘Burn. That would really get her.'”

“But there’s a reason there are not any overt callouts in that song,” Swift added. “My intent was not to create some gossipfest. I wanted people to apply it to a situation where they felt betrayed in their own lives.”

After her shows, she sometimes watches “Friends.”

caption She said she also enjoys crime-related shows. source NBC

The singer-songwriter has shared that “Friends” is her favorite show that’s not on the air.

In 2015, she told GQ that after performing to crowds of tens of thousands and meeting fans, she likes to go home and has a mini-marathon.

She said she wrote “Blank Space” quickly but “All Too Well” took the most time to write.

caption The “Blank Space” music video has millions of views. source YouTube

In the 2016 Vogue’s 73 Questions With Taylor Swift, Swift revealed that “Blank Space” took the least amount of time to write, “’cause [she’d] written a lot of the lines down already in the year preceding the session,” but “All too Well” took the longest to write.

“It’s a really emotional song, I kept putting it down for months on end,” Swift explained.

“Kiss Me” was the first song she learned on guitar.

caption She can also play piano. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In this interview with Vogue, she shared that The Sixpence None the Richer hit was the first song she learned on guitar.

She’s got her go-to drive-thru order down.

caption She’d order a chocolate shake. source Andrew H. Walker/Getty

In the same interview with Vogue, when asked what she’d order at a drive-thru, Swift answered said she’d order a cheeseburger, fries, and a chocolate shake.

Swift owns two cats.

caption Her cats are named after TV characters. source Instagram/taylorswift

Her cats are named Olivia Benson, after the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” character and Meredith Grey, named after a character from “Grey’s Anatomy.”

She’s written songs for other artists.

caption Swift also appeared in the “Hannah Montana” movie. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The songwriter has written songs like “Better Man” for Little Big Town and the iconic song from the “Hannah Montana” movie, “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home.”

She’s even written under pseudonyms – in 2016 Swift’s PR rep reached out to People and stated, “Taylor Swift wrote ‘This Is What You Came For’ under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.” The single was for Calvin Harris.

