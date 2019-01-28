10 things you probably didn’t know about Yara Shahidi

caption Yara Shahidi is well-known for her roles on “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi comes from a family of creators and actors.

She said she has a black belt in karate and she got into every college she applied to.

Shahidi is a big fan of the Marvel Universe

Whether you began loving the actress, style icon, and activist Yara Shahidi from her role as Zoey Johnson on “Black-ish” or appreciated her realness when she reprised the role in her own spin-off “Grown-ish,” there’s no denying that the 18-year-old is on her way to the top of Hollywood.

Here are 10 things you might not have known about the actress.

She was accepted into every college she applied to, including Harvard.

caption She got into Harvard. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Although she’s deferred her first year at Harvard to continue her acting career, the Ivy League school isn’t the only school that she got accepted into. She hasn’t revealed all of the schools she considered attending, but she told Seventeen in 2017 that she got accepted into every single college she applied to.

She’s a big fan of the Marvel Universe.

caption One of her dream roles would be a superhero role. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Back in 2016, the then 16-year-old revealed to W Magazine that one of her dream roles would be to play that of a superhero. And although many of today’s actors and actresses may feel the same way, Shahidi’s reasoning is because she’s a huge comic book fan.

“I am obsessed with Marvel and as somebody who loves the comic books and what they have stood for throughout the years,” she told the publication.

Her family members are pretty talented, too.

Her younger brothers, Sayeed Shahidi and Ehsan Shahidi are also actors having taken on roles in shows such as “The First Family,” “Uncle Buck,” “Switched at Birth,” “Black-ish,” and “The People v. OJ Simpson: An American Crime Story.”

Her father, Afshin Shahidi, is a cinematographer but is quite possibly most noted as a photographer for Prince. And her mother Keri Shahidi is also an actress, appearing on “American Dad!,” “In the Motherhood,” and more.

Her favorite subject in school was math.

caption She wasn’t a fan of AP Calculus, though. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In The Hollywood Reporter’s “Fishing for Answers” digital series, the young activist said that her favorite subject in school was always math. She said AP Calculus, however, was “slightly torturous.”

She’s a big fan of Angela Bassett.

caption Bassett once played Tina Turner in a biopic. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In the same “Fishing for Answers” series, the actress said that she admires Bassett’s career the most because she’s so multi-faceted.

She is of Iranian descent.

caption She’s a “proud Black Iranian.” source Getty Images

Although it’s never been a secret, some fans of the hard-working actress aren’t aware that she is of Iranian descent. Back in 2017, the young actress took to her Instagram to explain how she was a product of her parent’s Black and Iranian love.

She has a black belt in karate.

caption She said she’s nothing like her “Black-ish” character. source Emma McIntyre/Getty

The “Grown-ish” star told Fuse’s “White Guy Talk Show” in 2015 that she’s a black belt in karate and even showed off a few of her moves, too.

She’s related to a famous rapper.

During the same interview with “White Guy Talk Show,” Shahidi also mentioned that “If I Ruled the World” rapper Nas is her first cousin and how weird it was to realize that he was actually famous.

She once got some unforgettable advice from her style icon.

Prior to her “Black-ish” fame, the actress appeared on two episodes of the long-running show “Scandal” as the younger version of Kerry Washington’s character Olivia Pope. And although she’s definitely become an icon of her own generation, Shahidi told LA Times that Washington – who is also one of her style icons – reminded her of how important it was to just be herself.

Following up, Shahidi told the reporter, “It’s something so beautiful about being authentically yourself in a world in which you are paid to be somebody else.”

She was actually in the process of applying to college when she got the call about the “Grown-ish” spin-off.

caption The series aired on Freeform. source Freeform

Life truly imitated art for Shahidi because when “Grown-ish” was in the process of being created, it was the exact same time that she had just wrapped up her college application season, according to Clevver News. Within a month of the call, she was shooting the pilot and the rest has been history.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.