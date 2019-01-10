13 surprising things you didn’t know about ‘You’

caption “You” stars Penn Badgley as Joe. source Netflix

Scenes in Mooney’s bookstore in the thriller series “You” are filmed in an actual book store in New York City.

Peach Salinger’s name is meant to sound annoying, according to the author of the book the series is based on.

Certain “You” filming locations, like the Greenpoint Avenue subway station and the Staten Island Ferry, are fictionalized versions of real locations.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “You.”

By now, you’ve likely heard about – or watched, or become wholly obsessed with – “You,” a thrilling Lifetime-turned-Netflix series featuring Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail of “Once Upon a Time,” Shay Mitchell, and John Stamos.

The show centers on a bookstore manager, Joe Goldberg (Badgley), who meets a woman named Guinevere Beck (Lail) in his shop. Joe develops an obsession with Beck and begins to stalk her in full force. He memorizes her schedule, sneaks into her apartment, and kidnaps her on-again, off-again, aspiring-artisanal-soda-creator boyfriend.

And that’s just the first episode. With a premise like that, you know “You” has to have some fun behind-the-scenes facts.

Here are some surprising things you might not have known about “You.”

The book’s author has written for some shows you’ve probably watched.

caption Kepnes wrote for “The Secret Life Of The American Teenager.” source Facebook/The Secret Life of the American Teenager

The show is based on a book of the same tile by Caroline Kepnes. “You” was Kepnes’ first book, but, according to her website, she has writing credit for shows including “7th Heaven” and “The Secret Life Of The American Teenager.” Kepnes also wrote “You Got Me Babe,” the eighth episode of “You.”

Penn Badgley didn’t want to play Joe at first.

caption Badgley really hated Joe. source Roy Rochlin/Getty

At first, Badgley was reluctant to take on the role of Joe. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said he was “conflicted” about the part, largely because the show is framed as a love story. “If this is a love story, what is it saying?” he said.

Ultimately, discussions with showrunners Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti convinced Badgley the part and show had enough nuance to make it worth taking.

The facade of the bookstore where Joe works is a real store.

caption The real bookstore is Logos book store. source Google Maps/Netflix

“You” used Logos book store, a specialty bookstore on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, as the the exterior and front interior of Joe’s bookstore, according to Brick Underground. Although little was changed about the actual bookstore, Logos does not actually have a cage in its basement. Those basement scenes were filmed on a separate set in the Bronx.

The Logos book store has been the star of other films, too.

caption “You” isn’t the first time the book store has been used as a set. source Twentieth Century Fox

Logos book store had a big 2018 in terms of film and TV credits. According to the American Booksellers Association, the shop is also featured in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” the movie starring Melissa McCarthy as an out-of-work writer who begins forging old literary texts to make money.

The scene at the Greenpoint subway station likely wasn’t actually filmed at the Greenpoint subway station.

caption The colors are different in the series. source Netflix

The real-life Greenpoint, Brooklyn subway stop is, well, accented with green. In the show, the stop is accented with red.

The scene on what’s alluded to be the Staten Island Ferry is likely not the Staten Island Ferry either.

caption “You’s” version of the Staten Island Ferry’s upper deck versus the actual upper deck. source Netflix/Wikimedia Commons

In episode eight, Beck asked Joe, “Been to Staten Island yet?” They later have a romantic rendezvous on what is not actually the Staten Island Ferry – the only major way to travel by boat from Manhattan to Staten Island.

“What could happen on the upper deck of an immensely popular tourist destination?” Joe asked as he boarded what was supposedly the ferry.

The real-life Staten Island Ferry is much more orange than its TV counterpart. It is possible to actually film on the Staten Island Ferry and movies and shows have done so in the past.

The second season of “You” will take place in Los Angeles.

caption The second book of the series is also set in Los Angeles. source Netflix

“You” has been renewed from a second season, which will air on Netflix instead of Lifetime. In an interview with TV Guide, showrunner Sera Gamble confirmed that season two will be set in Los Angeles. This is also the case in “Hidden Bodies,” the book sequel to “You.”

But even if you’ve read the series, don’t expect to know everything that’s coming.

“Now the show has a life of its own and we are excited to take a few things in a direction that will be surprising to everyone, including fans of the books,” Gamble said in the interview.

Candace (Ambyr Childers) wasn’t always supposed to come back.

caption There’s a reason viewers thought for sure she was dead. source Netflix

In the final scene of “You,” Candace – Joe’s subject of obsession before Beck, who viewers have been led to believe was dead – returns. This is a departure from the book and wasn’t initially going to happen in the TV show, either.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gamble said they decided to bring Candace back by the middle of the season when she and fellow producer Greg Berlanti started to “misdirect” viewers to make them think she was dead.

Peach Salinger got her name because Kepnes thought it was “annoying.”

caption Her name is supposed to be annoying. source Netflix

Kepnes told Refinery 29 that she wanted the character to have a name that’d be “kind of annoying.”

“I also thought peaches were perfect because they’re ripe and delicious, and then they’re spoiled, poison, they attract flies, they can make you sick,” she added.

Candace had a much different fate in the book.

caption In the book, she was dead. source Netflix

Part of the reason some viewers may have been surprised by Candace’s return is that there is very little ambiguity to her fate in the book. In the novel, Joe drowns Candace at Brighton Beach after she breaks up with him.

The band Nirvana has a large presence in “You.”

caption You can see the “Nirvana” under her cardigan. source Netflix

In the first episode, Beck buys “Desperate Characters” by Paula Fox. Fox, as Joe tells her, is the grandmother of Courtney Love, who was married to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

In “You’s” finale, Beck wears Joe’s Nirvana t-shirt. Finally, there is a nail salon called “Nirvana” next to the on-screen and real-life location of the book store.

Kepnes came up with the character of Joe while in a coffee shop.

caption She was partially inspired by being glared at as she used social media. source Netflix

She told Refinery 29 that she was in a coffee shop and she’d ended up scrolling through Facebook. Then, she noticed someone glaring at her.

“The voice clicked for me in that moment. I was obsessing about social media, and I had wanted to write something like this. But it was in that moment that I really got it,” she told the publication. “Joe is someone who is always the one looking and judging. He’s very at ease with that in himself. That’s where I found this great outlet for my little frustrations.”

The show was mostly written, directed, and created by women.

caption Caroline Kepnes, the author of “You.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Badgley told The Daily Beast that “by and large, all of the people responsible for this [series] are women.” He added that the majority of the cast, directors, and writers were women. In addition, the author of the book that the series was inspired by is also a woman.

