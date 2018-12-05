20 ways to make this the most festive Christmas ever

caption Christmas dinner. source Rawpixel Ltd/iStock

Christmas is one of the best times of year.

The holiday season is full of traditions, which is part of what makes Christmas so special.

For example, Christmas Day isn’t complete without sipping hot chocolate in festive pajamas.

Watching holiday movies is another must-do Christmas activity.

Whether you’re staying home or traveling for Christmas, there’s no doubt that the holiday season is one of the best times of year.

Christmastime is full of festive traditions, like decorating gingerbread houses and opening advent calendars. Whether or not you celebrate the religious aspect of the holiday, there are certain things you should always do to make sure you have the best season yet.

Frolic in the snow, no matter your age.

caption A white Christmas. source Unsplash/Alisa Anton

Whether you go skiing or sledding or even just take a walk around your neighborhood, there’s nothing quite like a white Christmas to make you appreciate winter.

Get creative with your gift wrap.

caption Wrapping gifts. source Shutterstock

Sure, one of the main events of Christmas is opening gifts, but part of the fun beforehand is wrapping them.

Spend time with loved ones.

caption Christmas dinner. source Rawpixel Ltd/iStock

Christmas is the perfect time to gather with friends and family to enjoy each other’s company while you exchange gifts.

Spend all day in your PJs.

caption Festive pajamas. source viki2win/iStock

Christmastime is the perfect excuse to wear your most festive pajamas… all day long.

Drink your calories.

caption Hot chocolate. source Roxy BodyslamJ/Shutterstock

There’s no better way to warm up from the cold than a delicious cup of hot chocolate.

Visit a Christmas market.

caption A Christmas market. source Matt Cardy/Getty

Christmas markets are a festive destination for the entire holiday season. They’re also the perfect place to buy last-minute gifts.

Cozy up by the fire (real or fake).

caption A festive fireplace. source Rawpixel/Unsplash

Whether you have a wood-burning fireplace or a festive video of a crackling fire on your TV, just the image of a flickering flame will make your whole house feel cozy for the holiday.

Watch your favorite Christmas movie.

caption “Elf.” source New Line Cinema via YouTube

From “It’s a Wonderful Life” to “Elf,” there are no shortage of festive Christmas-themed movies to get you in the holiday spirit.

Visit or set up a nativity scene.

caption A nativity scene. source napocska/Shutterstock

Whether you visit a life-size nativity scene at a local church or set up a smaller display at home, these recreations of the first Christmas are a popular tradition if you celebrate the religious aspect of the holiday.

Jam out to Christmas music.

Christmas music only comes around once a year, so there’s no better time to jam out to your favorite holiday songs.

Go caroling.

caption Christmas caroling. source REUTERS/Darren Staples

If you love belting out your favorite Christmas songs, why not sing them with your friends and family and spread the joy around your neighborhood?

Bake Christmas cookies.

caption Decorated sugar cookies. source MEgo-studio/ Shutterstock

The holiday season is full of delicious treats, including Christmas cookies, which are just as fun to decorate as they are to eat.

Check out the Christmas lights in your neighborhood.

caption Christmas Lights in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, New York. source Megan Willett/Tech Insider

Going on a tour of your neighborhood’s Christmas lights is a must-do activity if you want to get the most out of this holiday season.

Go watch a Christmas parade.

caption Disney World’s Christmas Day parade. source Jeff Kern/ Flickr

Whether you’re at Walt Disney World or your hometown for the holidays, chances are, there is some sort of festive celebration that will provide plenty of Christmas cheer for the whole family.

Decorate a gingerbread house.

caption A gingerbread house. source knowlesgallery/iStock

It’s both decorative and delicious.

Rock an ugly Christmas sweater.

caption An ugly Christmas sweater. source Miramax

An ugly or over-the-top Christmas sweater is a fun and cozy way to show your Christmas spirit this season.

Put the star on your Christmas tree.

caption Decorating the Christmas tree. source Arun Kuchibhotla/Unsplash

Chance are, you’ve already decorated your tree by the time Christmas actually rolls around, but Christmas Eve is the perfect time to finish what you started by placing a star on top of the tree.

Eat fruitcake for the first and last time all year.

caption Fruitcake. source brett jordan/Flickr

Fruitcake is an odd Christmas tradition that has somehow stood the test of time.

Host or attend a Christmas party.

caption A holiday party. source Piyada Jaiaree/Shutterstock

From eggnog to mistletoe, there’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than a festive Christmas party with friends and family.

Finish off your advent calendar.

caption An advent calendar. source phBodrova/Shutterstock

Advent calendars are a fun way to count down to Christmas, so checking the last day off the list is the best way to start Christmas Day.