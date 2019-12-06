The 10 things you should never do in a hotel, according to employees

caption There are certain things hotel employees wish you’d stop doing. source Shutterstock

Insider spoke to current and former employees about things you should never do in a hotel.

Stripping the sheets and pillows off of your bed isn’t helpful unless you’re checking out.

A hotel’s throw pillows can be tough to clean, so you should avoid sleeping on them.

You should read the welcome booklet in your room before asking staff members a lot of questions.

Staying in a hotel can be a pretty great experience, but there are some behaviors you might want to avoid during your next visit.

Here are few things you should never do in a hotel, according to current and former employees.

It’s not actually helpful when you strip your bed every morning.

caption When in doubt, just leave your sheets and pillows alone. source Shutterstock

Although it seems helpful in theory, stripping your pillowcases, duvet covers, and sheets every morning can actually give the cleaning crew more work.

“On busy days, staff will simply plump pillows and reuse the same sheets, only changing the linens every three to four days. Stripping the bed every morning can add unnecessary minutes to the time-sensitive housekeeping staff duties,” Flavio Serreti, manager of Soprano Villas and Rome Lofts, told Insider.

If you absolutely need your sheets changed, leaving a note for the housecleaning staff or phoning the front desk should do the trick.

Throw pillows can be hard to clean, so you should avoid sleeping on them.

caption They don’t have standard pillowcases, which makes them difficult to toss in the washing machine. source Shutterstock

Daniel Romero, manager of the Park James Hotel in Menlo Park, California, told Insider that dirty throw pillows can be a housecleaning nightmare.

“Throw pillows are not easy to clean. Anytime someone drools or gets makeup smeared on these pillows, they need to be specially cleaned or, in the worst cases, thrown out,” said Romero.

Avoid checking out late without notifying reception.

caption Always check with reception to see if late checkout is offered before sleeping in. source Shutterstock

Checking out late can mess up a hotel crew’s entire schedule, and you could also be charged extra for your room.

“In busy periods, housekeeping staff are under more pressure to turn guest rooms around before new check-ins. Guests leaving rooms even 10 minutes later than scheduled can result in new guests being delayed at check-in,” said Serreti.

Before calling the front desk with questions, skim through the welcome booklet in your room.

caption Being in-the-know can save you money and headaches. source Shutterstock

Before phoning reception or just assuming you know the hotel’s rules, be sure to take a peek at the guidelines, menus, and information that’s placed in your room upon your arrival.

This information is typically located in a booklet or folder.

“Many hotels have unique rules. For example, at some hotels, breakfast service finishes at 10 a.m. and you won’t be served after. For some, smoking or having pets in the room is prohibited. It’s not the hotel’s fault if you don’t read the hotel rules,” former hotel manager Emma Atanasoska told Insider.

Don’t expect your room to be cleaned immediately.

caption There are a lot of rooms that must be cleaned each day. source Getty Images/Joe Raedle

Even the most efficient housecleaning crew can’t take a room from filthy to fresh in an instant.

“Guests sometimes expect their room to be cleaned within 15 minutes of them leaving the room and removing the ‘do not disturb’ sign,” said Serreti. “We can rely on at least one guest a day complaining that their room isn’t cleaned by the time it has taken them to eat lunch.”

A good rule of thumb is to give cleaning staff at least a three- or four-hour window in which to tidy your space. This may mean lingering over lunch or calling the hotel to check on the status of your room before returning.

But if you’d rather have the freedom to breeze in and out of your room all day without having to dodge housekeeping, you can try leaving the “do not disturb” sign on your doorknob.

You shouldn’t take home full-size bath amenities unless you’re willing to pay for them.

caption Some hotels will charge you if you take full-size items. source Shutterstock

Although you can often take home miniature bottles of shampoo and body wash, bulk amenities generally are not up for grabs.

“Use as much as you’d like during your stay, but if you take a full-size bath amenity home, you will be charged for it. So don’t act shocked when it happens if you stow one away in your luggage,” said Romero.

Generally, other large like robes and towels are also not complimentary and you should ask before taking them home.

Don’t leave the hotel without alerting staff to damaged furniture.

caption Chances are they’re going to find out anyway. source Getty Images/Ken Ishii

Atanasoska told Insider that damage to room furniture, decor, or linens is surprisingly common – and oftentimes guests try to pretend it never happened.

“The damaged furniture will usually be charged to your bill at several times more than its original price – and don’t think you can get away with it by saying that it wasn’t your fault or by not telling the front desk at all,” said Atanasoska. “During your check-out, the front desk is usually sending someone to check your room.”

So, if you accidentally break or damage something in your room you might want to immediately alert hotel staff.

In some cases, they may deem the damage to be normal wear and tear and skip the extra charge. However, trying to hide the damage or leaving without reporting it increases the likelihood that your card will be hit with a hefty fine.

If you want an early check-in, you should ask days in advance, not the morning of.

caption If you’re asking on the day of, it’s probably too late. source TessarTheTegu / Shutterstock

Whether you’re flying in on an early flight or just want to drop your bags and start exploring as soon as possible, early check-in is a great option.

However, you need to make sure you request this service well in advance.

“If you want an early check-in, then email or call in advance. Staff will then allocate your room to be the first cleaned, so you can check in first. However, if you ask on the day, then it is usually too late,” Serreti told Insider.

Don’t assume your group will automatically be given adjoining rooms.

caption You should make this request ahead of time. source Shutterstock

If you’re traveling with family or a large herd of friends, don’t assume that hotel staff will automatically give you rooms that are connected, or even on the same floor.

“Please do not assume your rooms will all be next to each other in a row. Unless you have specifically reserved adjoining rooms, it is nearly impossible to get your seven guest rooms on the same floor, let alone all together in a row,” Chris Bunting, sales manager at Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel, told Insider.

Don’t even think about sneaking a pet into your room.

caption Instead, stay at a pet-friendly hotel. source Shutterstock

Unless you’re at a pet-friendly hotel, attempting to smuggle an animal into your hotel room is a recipe for trouble.

Depending on the hotel’s policy, you could be fined or even kicked out of your room.

“Please make sure to book a pet-friendly room or package if your pet will be accompanying you during your visit. Don’t sneak your pet into your room,” said Bunting.

