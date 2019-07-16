I’m from South Carolina. Here are 11 things you should never say to someone from the South.

caption There are some things you just don’t say to someone from the South (like me!). source Andrew LaSane

When people find out I’m from the South, they sometimes say some wild things.

Don’t offer us unsweetened tea.

You also shouldn’t assume the South is the only place with racism in the US.

Despite all the great music and food we’ve bestowed upon the world, the South still gets a bad rap. From outdated stereotypes to wild regional generalizations, there are some things that people who haven’t spent more than a bachelorette weekend there just don’t get. As a public service to help us all, here are 11 things you should never say to someone from the South.

‘But you don’t sound like you’re from the South’

Thank you? The insinuation here is that everyone from the South sounds the same and that you are lucky to not be cursed with that awful regional drawl. Some southerners may take that as a compliment. Others will not.

The South is full of plenty of dialects and no two people sound exactly the same. A southern accent is nothing to be ashamed of, so whether someone has one or not, this is not a welcome statement.

‘Bless your heart’

You may have overheard someone from the South say it and made the assumption that it was a kind-hearted phrase of well-wishing, but it is usually the exact opposite. “Bless your heart” is the polite way to tell someone that you hate their guts or that you really don’t agree with something that was said or done.

The connotation depends on the person saying it, the situation, and the way it is said. Even if you have the purest intentions, the potential for misunderstanding is way too high to risk it.

‘Do you live on a farm or in the woods?’

caption The south is full of bustling cities like Charleston. source Shutterstock

For some odd reason, there is still a common misconception (mostly among the young and untraveled) that there are no real cities below the Mason Dixon line. They believe that everyone walks to school, raises chickens, and has a dirt road leading up to their front porch.

That rural lifestyle still exists in some places, but the South has urban and suburban dwellers just like in every other part of the country.

‘I’m not hungry’

Despite the inflection and punctuation, the phrase “Y’all hungry?” in a southern home is less of an interrogative and more of a declarative statement. It is the ultimate show of hospitality that should not be rejected, even if you’re fresh out of an all-you-can-eat buffet. Just wash up, make your way to the table, undo a button or two, and try like heck to clean your plate.

‘North Carolina, South Carolina, it’s all the same thing’

Sure, and there’s no difference between Boston and Brooklyn. Just because they both end in Carolina doesn’t mean that the neighboring states are interchangeable.

‘Don’t you all marry your cousins down there?’

First of all, it’s y’all. Secondly, incest jokes are lazy and outdated. There are 20 states that still allow cousins to marry, and that includes New York, Vermont, Connecticut, California, New Jersey, and Alaska. That is not an endorsement, but it does show that the stereotype is false and unfair.

‘I’m sorry, we only have unsweetened’

caption Don’t mess with our sweet tea. source S_Photo/Shutterstock

Unsweetened tea to a child of the South is not tea. Full stop. Unless you have a fully stocked container of sugar or sweetener packets available, just erase that drink option from the menu completely.

‘That’s too much butter’

Disclaimer: I am not a medical expert or a scientist. That being said, there is no such thing as too much butter.

‘Have you ever seen the KKK?’

This question was maybe more ridiculous pre-2016 with the resurgence of neo-Nazis and an apparent spike in white nationalism, but thankfully the entirety of the South has not yet returned to the days of Dixie. The Klan is not rallying in town squares in full regalia, and in fact, the KKK was not and is not limited to the southern US, which brings me to my next point.

'You must have experienced a lot of racism growing up'

There is no law that says that all certified racists have to live in the South. Racism knows no boundaries, so to assume that all people of color living in the South have the same shared experiences is ignorant.

In fact, an analysis by writer Michael Harriot of The Root found that there was actually less of a racial divide between white people and black people in the southern US than there was up north.

These stereotypes of overt Southern racism have deep roots in segregation, slavery, and violence, but it’s important to note that they are just that: stereotypes. Racism does not simply live below the Mason-Dixon line.

Nothing at all.

Neglecting to say “please,” “thank you,” “yes sir,” or “no ma’am” when addressing your elders is more disrespectful than some four-letter words. Hopefully, your mama raised you better than that.