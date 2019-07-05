15 things you should never skimp on

caption While saving money is great, some items are worth splurging on. source The Washington Post/Contributor/Getty Images

Most everybody loves to save money. To do that, you may be tempted to buy generic brands, knock offs, used items, or an older version of a product – which can be a great way to cut down on expenses. However, there are certain things you should simply never skimp out on.

There is a long list of products you use day in and day out that can greatly affect your quality of life. Not only that, there are items that simply need to be higher quality in order to protect you from danger and ensure your safety…and those may come with a higher price tag, as well.

Business Insider consulted multiple sources in order to compile a list of items experts agree you should never skimp on. We understand everyone has a different budget, and sometimes paying a higher price simply isn’t an option. But if you have a few extra dollars to spare, these are some of the things that are often worth spending them on:

Toilet paper

caption Rolls of toilet paper. source Steven Depolo/Flickr

Buying generic brand toilet paper may seem like a great way to save a couple of bucks on your weekly shopping. However, Apartment Therapy argues that choosing a slightly pricier brand may actually save you money.

An extra dollar or two spent on a necessity like toilet paper isn’t going to break the bank, but it means that each roll will last way longer – saving you money in the long run.

Garbage bags

caption Trash bags outside an apartment complex. source Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The same article by Apartment Therapy also warned against skimping out on items like garbage bags. When it comes to this household necessity, it’s always better to choose a more heavy-duty option.

When you’re lugging your garbage out to the curb, the last thing that you want to happen is to have your cheap, stuffed-full garbage bag break on you – all for the sake of a dollar or two. Save yourself the hassle and go for the better option next time you’re shopping for garbage bags.

Household cleaners

caption Windex cleaner on a store shelf. source Kelly Tippett/Shutterstock

Household cleaners are one item you’ll never want to skimp on. When it comes to making your home squeaky clean, generic brands simply don’t do the job as well. Save yourself the time and energy of vigorously scrubbing your pots and pans or having to triple-wash your windows by going for a slightly more expensive cleaning product.

Another household cleaning item you won’t want to skimp on is your vacuum. Though this can be an expensive purchase, buying a high-quality vacuum ensures that you will have it for years to come.

Kitchen appliances and cookware

caption Kitchen knives. source James Ransom

For some, cooking and preparing food is one of life’s simple pleasures, so next time you’re shopping for kitchen supplies and appliances, go for better-quality products. According to Apartment Therapy, a “good-quality chef’s knife will give you ten times the life of a knife at half the cost.”

Shopping in kitchen outlet stores or places like Homesense or HomeGoods can save you a couple of bucks on high-quality, name-brand products or appliances.

Nursery items

caption A nursery room with a crib and rocking chair. source New Africa/Shutterstock

Bringing a new child into the world is expensive. Between health expenses, diapers, and other supplies, buying a cheap crib or bassinet may seem like a great way to save a little extra money. However, certain items for your nursery are things you should truly never skimp on.

Your child’s safety is important – you don’t want a crib that’s falling apart or isn’t sturdy. By buying a new, or slightly more expensive crib, you may sleep better at night knowing that your child is safe. Not only that, but you’ll also know that your crib will last for years to come. If you’re planning on having more than one child, having a high-quality, durable crib will definitely pay off.

Medical and dental expenses

caption A dentist inspects a patient’s teeth. source Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images

Your health is worth spending a little extra money on. Whether that means buying the medicine you need, going to the doctor regularly, or replacing your toothbrush often, your health is one area you definitely don’t want to cut corners on.

Buying a good health insurance plan is also a great use of money. You don’t want to find yourself without coverage the next time you’re sick or you get injured. Having a comprehensive insurance plan is vital to making sure you’re protected at all times.

Car safety features and insurance

caption Blind spot detector technology in a car. source Marin Tomas/Getty Images

According to an article by Consumer Reports for Money, car safety features are one item you should never skimp on. Newer safety features like blind spot detecting technology, forward-collision warning, and automatic brakes may make a dent in your wallet, but they are completely worth it. These features help prevent car accidents and may even save your life.

If you do happen to be in an accident, having car insurance is also really important. Not only is it against the law to not have insurance on your vehicle, but it can also save you money on costly repairs should you get into an accident.

Home repairs and insurance

caption A starter home. source Artazum/Shutterstock

Investing in home repairs can give you peace of mind about the state of your house, says Apartment Therapy. Rather than finding short-term, cheap solutions to housing repairs, spending more money on repairs lessens the likelihood of a crisis down the road. Things like plumbing, a weak foundation, or roof problems should never be skimped on.

Not investing in home repairs can also have life or death consequences. When it comes to electrical work, spend the extra money on quality repairs. You don’t want to run the risk of a fire starting due to faulty wiring. In case larger problems do arise, it’s also a good idea to splurge on a comprehensive home insurance plan. That way, no matter what happens, you know you’ll be covered.

Sunscreen

caption A bottle of spray sunscreen. source Katie Canales/Business Insider

According to the same report by Consumer Reports for Money, sunscreen is one toiletry you definitely don’t want to buy generic. Protection from the harsh summer rays is really important, and some off-brand sunscreens don’t always cut it. Spend the extra change and go for reputable brands when protecting your skin this summer.

Paint

caption A can of green paint. source Alyssa Stasiukonis / EyeEm / Getty Images

Buying cheaper paints may seem like a great way to save money, but it will cost you down the road. Cheap interior and exterior paints simply don’t hold up as much as more expensive ones do. If you’re trying to cover dark colors, go for a higher-quality option with a built-in primer.

When painting the exterior of your home, go for a pricier option, Money says. Cheap exterior paints weather more quickly, meaning you’ll have to repaint sooner than you’d like to.

Charging cords

caption An iPhone charging. source Shutterstock/2p2play

We’ve all bought a cheap iPhone or Android charger in a pinch – and soon realized that it stopped working after a week or two. When it comes to charging cords, the experts at Money claim that buying directly from the phone manufacturer is always the best way to go.

Not all off-brand charging cords are compatible with computers or other charging ports. Buying authentic ones ensures that you’ll never be out and about with a dead device.

Safety gear

caption A woman pushes a child on a bicycle. source Image Source/Getty Images

Your child’s safety should be one of your primary concerns when it comes to shopping. By investing in good children’s safety gear like knee pads, helmets, or other protective equipment, you can better protect your child should something happen.

Higher-quality helmets will absorb impact much better than cheaper alternatives. Don’t run the risk of your child getting hurt or having to pay hefty medical bills – just buy high-quality safety gear in the first place.

Mattresses

caption Customers shop for mattresses. source Yelp

You spend nearly half your life in bed, so make sure you’re investing in a high-quality mattress. According to GoBankingRates, a mattress should last at least a couple of years. However, it might not if you skimp out. A good mattress should be supportive, comfortable, and durable.

When it comes to this necessity, you get what you pay for. By choosing a cheaper option, not only do you sacrifice getting a good night’s sleep, you may have to replace your mattress in one year or less. (You may also end up with back problems, which could cost you in other ways.) Mattresses can be pricey, but they’re an investment.

Shoes

caption Racks of shoes in a department store. source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

When you’re not sleeping on your mattress, you’re likely in your shoes. Investing in high-quality shoes is one way to improve your life and actually save money in the long run. Cheap shoes may wear out easily, meaning you’ll have to replace them much more quickly than higher-quality shoes. Cheap shoes also don’t always fit as well, causing your feet to overheat, blister, or get sore much faster than well-fitting, expensive shoes will.

This isn’t to say you need to go out and buy designer shoes. Rather, do your research, read reviews, and find a mid-priced option that ensures comfort and durability year after year.

Pet food

caption Bags of pet food. source Flickr/diaper

Pet food is one weekly or monthly expense you won’t want to skimp on, according to Amber Slaughter, DVM, a veterinarian at Medical District Veterinary Clinic at Illinois in Chicago. In an interview with Real Simple, she explained how feeding your pet lower-quality kibble or wet food can have serious consequences. By choosing to feed your pet the pricier option, you may prevent future medical conditions like diabetes, kidney disease, and dental issues, saving you money on medical expenses down the road.

A good rule of thumb when shopping for pet food is to look at the ingredients. If meat is in the first three ingredients, you’re usually good to go. If you find weird chemicals, grain, or by-product meal in the list of ingredients, you’re usually advised to steer clear.