16 things you’re sure to find in the Midwest

caption Many Midwesterners say “pop” instead of “soda.” source Shutterstock

The Midwest is made up of 12 states: North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

There are certain delicacies that you’ll find in the Midwest, such as deep-dish pizza, Malört Liqueur, and gooey butter cake.

The Midwest is home to some beautiful national parks, state parks, and landmarks – like Badlands National Park.

You’ll also find some popular phrases and words in the region, like “pop” and “Ope, sorry!”

Whether you’re born and raised in the Midwest or just visiting, it’s clear that there are a few things the area is known to have.

The Midwest consists of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio, and there’s plenty to do, see, and eat in the region.

From food to slang, here are some things you’re sure to find in the Midwest, according to a Chicago native.

You’ll meet some of the most polite people in the Midwest.

caption Midwesterners are known for being friendly. source Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty Images

The Midwest is known for its unwavering politeness, and it’s not just based on stereotypes.

In 2013, the University of Cambridge released a study looking at the personality traits of more than 1.5 million people, and researchers found that those in the Midwestern region of the US had “moderately high levels of extraversion, agreeableness, and conscientiousness.”

On the topic of politeness, it’s also not uncommon to see strangers apologizing for bumping into each other with the Midwest’s popular exclamation, “Ope, sorry!”

Some Midwesterners insist they don’t have an accent, but people outside the region would disagree.

caption Many Chicagoans and Minnesotans draw out their vowels. source Page Light Studios/Shutterstock

Chicagoans and Minnesotans are both known for drawing out their vowels. In Chicago, this may turn “bag” into “bay-g” and in Minnesota, it’s not uncommon to hear drawn-out “o” sounds (Minne-SOH-tah).

An old-school Chicago accent is also known for using a “d” sound to start words like “these, them, and those” (“dese, dem, and dose”).

In addition to accents, you’ll hear some interesting words and phrases throughout the region.

caption Many people in the Midwest call soft drinks “pop.” source Ash Pollard/Shutterstock

Those in the Midwest are known to call sweetened, carbonated beverages “pop” instead of soda.

There are also a few words and phrases that are especially popular in the Midwest. For example, aside from those in Rhode Island, not many people outside of Wisconsin call drinking fountains “bubblers.”

The Midwest is perhaps the best place to get authentic deep-dish pizza — and a few other signature pizza styles.

caption Most people credit Chicago with the invention of deep dish. source Shutterstock

Chicago is widely credited with being the birthplace of deep-dish pizza.

The thick dough is assembled and cooked in a cake-like pan filled with cheese, toppings, and chunky tomato sauce, in that order.

But Chicago isn’t the only place in the Midwest with an iconic pizza style.

Detroit, Michigan, is known for its rectangular-pan pizza with a caramelized crust, and St. Louis, Missouri, is proud of its cracker-like crust and divisive Provel cheese.

Throughout the Midwest, you’re also likely to find tavern-style pizza, which is a circular pie cut into squares.

It’s tough to find Malört outside of the Midwest.

caption Malört is known for its bitter taste. source Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Malört is known for being Chicago’s most bitter drink. It’s a schnapps that’s flavored with wormwood, an herb that can also be found absinthe.

Although the divisive drink has been around for decades, one of the most popular distributors of it, Malört Liqueur, was created by Carl Jeppson, who immigrated from Sweden to Chicago in the 1930s.

Ohio is known for its unique take on chili.

caption The chili often comes with spaghetti. source Shutterstock

A popular dish in the Midwest, Cincinnati-style chili is seasoned with either cinnamon, cocoa powder, or allspice, served over spaghetti, and topped with lots of cheddar cheese.

It all depends on the restaurant you visit, but sometimes the chili is even flavored with dark chocolate.

Juneberries are a summer-pie staple in North Dakota.

caption Juneberries are similar to blueberries. source Randall Vermillion/Shutterstock

Grown in the Northern Midwest and parts of Canada, juneberries look like blueberries (and are sometimes called the “blueberry of the Dakotas”), but they have a nuttier flavor.

When the fruit is ripe in the summer months, juneberry pie is a popular dessert throughout the Midwest.

Head down to St. Louis, Missouri, for some gooey butter cake.

caption Gooey butter cake has simple ingredients. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

This dessert is a flat, dense cake with a gooey texture, and it’s topped with a generous sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Legend has it that this recipe came about when a St. Louis baker accidentally swapped the measurements for the sugar and flour in his recipe.

Indiana has a super-sweet state pie.

caption Indiana is known for its sugar cream pie. source Shutterstock

Sugar cream pie, also known as Hoosier Pie, became Indiana’s official state pie in 2009. The dessert was made popular back in the early 1800s, and it’s simply made of sugar, cream, and flour baked in a pie crust.

You’ll find some of the most authentic Kringles in Wisconsin.

caption Racine, Wisconsin, is known for its authentic Kringles. source Tony Savino/Shutterstock

Racine, Wisconsin, is known as the “Kringle Capital of the World,” so naturally, it’s the best place to try out the classic dessert.

A Kringle is a flaky, Danish-style pastry wrapped around a fruity or nutty filling and topped with a thin layer of icing.

Even Oprah gave her seal of approval to Graeter’s Ice Cream, which many Midwesterners can’t get enough of.

caption The first Graeter’s was in Cincinnati, Ohio. source Karen B./Yelp

Graeter’s, a popular Midwest-based ice-cream chain, has been around since the 1870s.

Since then, the chain has started selling its products in grocery stores across the country, but Ohio locals will tell you getting a scoop from the original shop makes a huge difference.

Plus, on a 2002 episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Oprah Winfrey said Graeter’s was the best ice cream she’s ever tasted.

You can thank the Midwest for “puppy chow.”

caption Puppy chow is traditionally made with Chex cereal. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Puppy chow is a popular sweet treat in the Midwest that’s typically made with General Mills’ Chex cereal, peanut butter, chocolate, and powdered sugar.

The dessert itself isn’t necessarily strictly Midwestern, but it goes by different names, like Muddy Buddies (the official named used by General Mills) or “monkey chow,” outside of the region.

However, some say there’s a reason the treat is commonly called puppy chow, and it all goes back to a slight animal connection. In the 1930s, Chex cereal was created by the Ralston Purina Company in St. Louis – at the time, the brand also produced pet food and livestock feed, or “chow.”

When you live in the Midwest, “the big city” is Chicago, not New York City or Los Angeles.

caption Millennium Park is a popular downtown Chicago attraction for tourists and locals alike. source f11photo/Shutterstock

If someone in the Midwest says they’re headed to the “big city,” you can bet they’re likely en route to Chicago.

With iconic architecture, a scenic skyline, and plenty of attractions, Chicago is the largest city in the Midwest, and perhaps one of the most popular ones, too.

Head to Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day to see the Chicago River run green.

caption The Chicago River is dyed green for the St. Patrick’s Day parade. source Brian Kersey/Getty Images

Chicago takes St. Partick’s Day very seriously and dyeing the Chicago River green is perhaps the most interesting tradition.

In 1962, when the river was first dyed, it stayed green for almost a week, but the city has since perfected the technique.

According to Thrillist, the river is now filled with 40 pounds of environmentally-friendly, emerald-green dye that lasts for a day or two.

The Midwest is home to some of the country’s most beautiful natural landscapes.

caption Badlands National Park in South Dakota. source Geoffrey Kuchera/Shutterstock

From the Badlands National Park in South Dakota to Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, there are plenty of scenic places to visit in the Midwest.

In addition to the national parks and sites, the Midwest also boasts some beautiful state parks, like Starved Rock State Park in Illinois and Porcupine Mountains State Park in Michigan.

And, yes, in the Midwest you’ll likely drive past a cornfield or two.

American’s heartland is known for its agriculture, so it makes sense that many of the states in it have endless miles of corn.

As of 2020, according to data from World Population Review, Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska are the states with the highest corn production in the country, followed by Minnesota, Indiana, and South Dakota.

But corn isn’t the only major crop in the region. In 2017, Illinois was also the top soybean-producing state in the country.

