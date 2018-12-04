25 quirky and nerdy gift ideas from ThinkGeek

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Many of us grew up on and continue to be enraptured by fantasy worlds. Inhabited by memorable characters and rife with action around every corner, they may have been born on the screen, but they certainly haven’t stayed there – just look at all the apparel, games, and even full-fledged conventions and theme parks that they’ve inspired.
ThinkGeek believes there’s no shame in embracing your chosen geekdom, whether you prefer to escape to faraway galaxies or imagine the unexplored possibilities of Earth.
It’s the perfect place to find a gift for anyone who appreciates cult favorites across TV, movies, books, video games, and other geeky interests. The cool and unique gifts from ThinkGeek are inspired by popular franchises like “Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,”, Marvel, Pokemon, Super Mario, and many, many more.
If you know your recipient loves a specific series or world, you can shop the category directly. The following are our favorite gift picks across a variety of our favorite shows, films, and video games, from ThinkGeek.
A cute BB-8 car charger that also moves and makes sounds
Star Wars BB-8 USB Car Charger, $29.99, available at ThinkGeek
A “Twin Peaks”-inspired pie plate that you should fill with a handmade cherry pie
Twin Peaks Ceramic Pie Plate, $24.99, available at ThinkGeek
Embroidered patches to remind them of their inner kid
Fuzzy slippers as playful as the anti-hero himself
Deadpool Fuzzy Bunny Slippers, $39.99, available at ThinkGeek
A villainous (but very comfortable) bean bag chair
A 3.5-inch working version of an old-school arcade game
Cups from the Guardians of the best tropical cocktail in the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Geeki Tikis, $9.99, available at ThinkGeek
A book featuring full-color illustrations, quizzes, mixtapes, and other fun activities related to Barb from ‘Stranger Things’
The Book of Barb, $14.99, available at ThinkGeek
A replica of Harry Potter’s wand that lets them write or draw in augmented reality
Harry Potter’s Light Painting Wand, $20.99, available at ThinkGeek
Everyone’s favorite lazy egg honoring two famous pieces of art
Museum of Gudetama Two-Sided Tote Bag, $41.99, available at ThinkGeek
A classic board game with a Klingon twist
Star Trek Klingon Monopoly, $34.99, available at ThinkGeek
A way to make Pokeballs that won’t catch Pokemon but will at least taste delicious
Pokémon Poké Ball Waffle Maker, $34.99, available at ThinkGeek
A mug that changes its face when hot liquid is poured into it
8 Bit Rise & Shine Heat Change Mug, $6.99, available at ThinkGeek
Their very own Pickle Rick to hang on the Christmas tree
Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Ornament, $9.99, available at ThinkGeek
A Super Mario block they won’t have to punch in order to get a sweet reward
Super Mario Question Block Cookie Jar, $39.99, available at ThinkGeek
An adorable Porg plush that flaps its wings and makes three different sounds from the movie
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Porg Animated Plush, $27.99, available at ThinkGeek
A sling bag to transport their keytar or other essentials
Hatsune Miku Keytar Sling Bag, $9.99, available at ThinkGeek
A video game power source that serves as a real-life one, too
Minecraft Redstone Torch USB Wall Charger, $7.99, available at ThinkGeek
A banner to announce their House allegiance
A thorough book detailing the history of Dungeons and Dragons, complete with original sketches and rare photographs
Dungeons and Dragons Art and Arcana [Special Edition, Boxed Book & Ephemera Set], $124.99, available at ThinkGeek
A clock that makes them do some quick mental math to figure out what time it is
A plush robe that turns them into Yoshi
A small T-Rex statue that’s not nearly as scary as the movie version
Jurassic Park T-Rex Statue, $64.99, available at ThinkGeek
A 44-piece tool set housed in Thor’s hammer
A ‘magic’ mirror etched with an image of the omniscient spirit from ‘Snow White’
