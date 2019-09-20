Thinkware Launches Its 1st Premium Store in Singapore

Amidst a growing customer base, Thinkware expands its operations in Singapore with its 1 st premium store opening

Offering a one-stop service centre for all dash cam-related matters

Top dash cams available in-store, including U100 (latest model equipped with Thinkware Cloud 2.0 beta) and X700 (touch screen model) fitted with the latest Cat-M1 IoT technology





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 September 2019 – World-leading dash cam company, Thinkware, today announced the opening of its flagship premium store in Singapore — providing a one-stop service centre for all dash cam-related matters. The store launch comes at a time when the company is on its international business expansion phase within the automotive industry.

A dedicated one-stop service centre for all dash cam-related matters, the Thinkware premium store will provide a complete suite of services including issues troubleshooting, warranty services, dash cam maintenance and repairs.

In addition to its after-sales services, Thinkware will also exhibit its top dash cams including the X700 and latest U1000 featuring Thinkware’s latest Cat-M1 Internet of Things (IoT) technology and Thinkware Cloud. Customers will be able to get their hands on the latest suite of Thinkware products while enjoying a holistic experience and access to other enhanced recording technologies and supplementary smart car technology such as smart car alarm system, Apple CarPlay head unit and more.

Thinkware Dash Cam U1000

Equipped with 4K Ultra High Definition resolution and energy saving 2.0, the Thinkware U1000 is the latest dash cam in the Thinkware portfolio that drastically lowers power consumption in parking mode. Powered with the first of its kind Thinkware Cloud 2.0 beta, the U1000 Cloud connectivity offers a Remote Live View streaming feature in driving mode and Parking Incident Notifications and video clip upload, in parking mode. As with other Thinkware dash cams, the U1000 features Geo Fencing, Locate Vehicle and Super Night Vision 2.0 which means clearer night time footage both while driving and when parked with up to 10 times the brightness in dark environments. Users can easily control and manage their U1000 dash cam with Cloud connectivity and built-in WiFi via an iOS or Android smart phone, providing a truly convenient way to be notified, control and manage remotely.

Key specifications and features:

– Ultra HD 4K (optional 1080p FHD Rear Camera)

– Thinkware Cloud 2.0 Beta with

– Super Night Vision 2.0

– Energy Saving Mode

– Road Safety Warning System (LDWS. FCWS, uFCWS, FVDW)

– Safety Camera Alert

– Image Correction Technology

– G-Sensor Incident Detection

– Built-in Wi-Fi & Hot Spot

– Built-in GPS

– Format Free 2.0

– Thinkware Cloud Mobile App (iOS & Android)

– PC Viewer (Windows & Mac OS)

– Integrated Thermal Protection

– 128 GB Maximum MicroSD Card capacity

Thinkware Dash Cam X700

Combining innovative camera technology with advanced driver assistance software, the Thinkware Dash Cam X700 is a sleek and compact car camera that offers a reliable and convenient assistance at your fingertips. Besides its utmost priority to driver safety, the dash cam features an intuitive touch screen and a full high definition two-channel camera with parking surveillance mode and time lapse capability — ensuring crystal-clear view of the road.

Key specifications and features:

– 2 Channel 1920X1080P Full HD

– 2.7-inch full Touch LCD screen with instant video playback

– Cat-M1

– Sony CMOS Sensor

– Super Night Vision 2.0

– 142.7° Wide Angle

– Time Lapse

– Advanced Video Clear Technology G-Sensor Incident Detection

– Format Free 2.0

– Road Safety Warning System: Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Front Collision Warning System (FCWS), Urban Front Collision Warning System (Ufcws) and Front Vehicle Departure Warning (FVDW).

– Integrated Thermal Protection

– Safety Camera Alert

– Parking Surveillance

– PC Viewer (Windows & Mac OS)

Kenneth Low, Managing Director of Thinkware Singapore said, “Thinkware has long been a trusted name in dash cam technology and we believe that Singapore is an ideal market with dash cams steadily growing in popularity amidst advancements in connectivity, recording quality and improved vehicle safety. We are excited to bring the very first Thinkware premium store to Singapore and look forward to serving our customers”

Thinkware is the highest selling dash camera company in the competitive Korean market and its award-winning dash camera devices are available across 800 cities worldwide. For more information, visit www.thinkware.com.sg.

Thinkware Premium Store (Singapore)

Opening hours: Mon — Fri: 10:30am — 7pm, Sat: 10:30am — 3pm. Closed on Sun & PH

Address: 50 Serangoon North Ave 4 #01-22 First Centre, Singapore 555856

Website: https://thinkware.com.sg/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thinkwaresg

Customer service hotline: (65) 6555 3560 / 6570 6448

Technical Support: (65) 6555 1004

Hi-res images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vyl3x3s2ckg7ekm/AAB6kav8ApcAx_mwzbV1EJtka?dl=0





About Thinkware

Since 1997, Thinkware has been the leading provider and consumer choice of location-based services and innovative Smart Car IT in South Korea. Thinkware continues to expand its line of smart platform services, now ranging from educational tablets to car navigation and dashboard cameras. Today, Thinkware is a global IT total service provider in over 800 cities worldwide, including London, New York, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Toronto. Putting their customers first, Thinkware is committed to introducing technology that adds convenience and comfort through Life Innovation. For more information, visit www.thinkware.com.sg