Hershey plans to roll out Reese’s Cups that are 40% thinner — and people are furious

By
Kate Taylor, Business Insider US
-
Hershey is rolling out a thinner Reese's Cup.

caption
source
InspireFate Photography/Flickr

Hershey’s plan to roll out a thinner Reese’s Cup is sparking backlash on social media.

Last week, Hershey announced on a call with investors that it planned to launch a new product called “Reese’s Thins” in March.

“This product is about 40% thinner than the original cup, and it appeals to those consumers who want something sweet with more permissibility,” Michele Buck, Hershey North America’s president, said on the call.

Hershey will not stop selling the original Reese’s Cups, as the candy giant continues to spin off new variations of the iconic brand. However, many customers were infuriated by the mere existence of a “thinner” Reese’s Cup.

People’s biggest complaint is a simple one: They want a fatter Reese’s Cup, not a thinner one.

Hershey has been working to revamp some of its most beloved brands to boost sales.

In May, the company launched Reese’s Outrageous, a chocolate bar stuffed with peanut butter, caramel, and Reese’s Pieces. It is also set to debut Hershey’s with Reese’s Pieces in bar form in December.

But, when it comes to Reese’s Thins, many people just aren’t on board.