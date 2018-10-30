Hershey plans to roll out Reese’s Cups that are 40% thinner — and people are furious

caption Hershey is rolling out a thinner Reese’s Cup. source InspireFate Photography/Flickr

Hershey announced plans to roll out a Reese’s Cup that is 40% thinner than the original last week.

Reese’s Cups fans are reacting with horror and disgust.

Most Reese’s lovers say they want more chocolate and peanut butter, not a smaller cup in the form of a Reese’s Thins.

Hershey’s plan to roll out a thinner Reese’s Cup is sparking backlash on social media.

Last week, Hershey announced on a call with investors that it planned to launch a new product called “Reese’s Thins” in March.

“This product is about 40% thinner than the original cup, and it appeals to those consumers who want something sweet with more permissibility,” Michele Buck, Hershey North America’s president, said on the call.

Hershey will not stop selling the original Reese’s Cups, as the candy giant continues to spin off new variations of the iconic brand. However, many customers were infuriated by the mere existence of a “thinner” Reese’s Cup.

No!!! I want more chocolate and peanut butter!!! Not less!!!! ????https://t.co/JqvUNnNoRN — Rick Roberts (@Rick93Q) October 29, 2018

and here I thought the news couldn't get any worsehttps://t.co/CDRTIDVAX4 — Dennis Green (@DennisVerde) October 26, 2018

I’m just going to sit here eating my fat Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and waiting for the world to end https://t.co/jOaCvqXbAO — woolyknickers (@woolyknickers) October 26, 2018

No one asked for this. https://t.co/Ogw5T3zSDc — Maggie GOULroy ???? (@MaggieGilroy) October 27, 2018

People’s biggest complaint is a simple one: They want a fatter Reese’s Cup, not a thinner one.

#hershey @Hersheys killing me with thinner Reese Cups, really , terrible idea, need fatter ones like the holiday one's you put out in different shapes, didn't even get any pumpkin one's this year, no store's had them near mehttps://t.co/k9HZzdUztJ — Chadwick (@Chadwick1019) October 29, 2018

"Diet" Reese's Peanut Butter Cups? Why bother! If you're gonna do it, DO IT WITH GUSTO! https://t.co/oH7PfUuRqA — Julie Guy (@JulieGuyOnAir) October 29, 2018

When does it end? Further proof these jerks would rather piss off a loyal customer base than participate in effective marketing research. Way to suck Hershey North America!!! https://t.co/72s4xaxPv5 — Chicago Brvsh Lion® (@Chi_BrushLion) October 29, 2018

Hershey has been working to revamp some of its most beloved brands to boost sales.

In May, the company launched Reese’s Outrageous, a chocolate bar stuffed with peanut butter, caramel, and Reese’s Pieces. It is also set to debut Hershey’s with Reese’s Pieces in bar form in December.

But, when it comes to Reese’s Thins, many people just aren’t on board.

Further proof that the world is spinning off its axis: https://t.co/LMyXJxRBNX — Christopher Mele (@MeleChristopher) October 28, 2018