This 12-year-old is the first Singaporean and Asian to win a race in one of Europe’s biggest karting series

Can you still remember what you were doing at 12 years old? For most of us, it probably doesn’t even come close to winning a race at a prestigious karting championship series in Europe.

This past weekend, junior racer Christian Ho became the first Singaporean and Asian to ever win a DKM German Karting Championship Series race.

The race, held over the weekend of August 2 to 4 in Genk, Belgium, was the fourth leg of the prestigious karting series which boasts an impressive line-up of past winners.

This includes four-time Formula One (F1) world champion Sebastian Vettel, who races for Scuderia Ferrari, Robert Kubica, who races for the Williams F1 team, and Michael Schumacher, who raced for Mercedes before retiring from his 21-year F1 career in 2012.

But for Ho – who clinched first place in the qualifying round and both of the final races – this achievement is just the start of his already promising career.

Moved to Italy at age 11 to pursue career

The young boy fell in love with racing after a go-kart experience during a family holiday in Phuket when he was seven years old.

Last year, he moved to Milan with his family so he could pursue a full-time career in motorsport.

In April 2018, his finished first in the qualifying round of his debut race, which was held at the X30 South East Asia event in Sepang, Malaysia.

By the end of the year, he was recruited into the Ricky Flynn Motorsport Karting Team, whose alumni includes McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris.

Since then, Ho has been setting records. In February this year, he became the first Singaporean to win a heat at the World Series Karting (WSK) Super Masters Series held in Adria, Italy.

He was also the first Asian to finish on the podium at that event.

In April, he clinched second and third place out of 198 drivers during each of the final rounds of the DKM German Karting Championship Series held in Lonato, Italy.

In a statement, Ho said that he was “incredibly proud” of his achievements.

While it was challenging to compete at the international level, Ho said that he hopes his victory “inspires other young Singaporeans to believe in themselves and to pursue their dreams”.

