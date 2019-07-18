This brand new designer co-working space in Singapore has a bar – and it’s focused on giving users a better lifestyle

Cathay Organisation’s new co-working space Gather is touted as one that prioritises the well-being of its members through multiple lifestyle offerings. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Co-working spaces have become a prevalent workplace trend as more companies – small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in particular – place greater emphasis on unrestrained environments that promote open interaction between staff.

However, even with the modernisation of such spaces to make them more welcoming and feel like home, most still fall short when it comes to addressing the work-life balance of its users.

With this in mind, property management company Cathay Organisation has taken the idea of shared working spaces up a notch. On Wednesday (July 17), the company launched Gather, its own “modern-day” co-working space that “prioritises the well-being of its members through a unique and engaging programme of lifestyle offerings”.

Business Insider paid Gather a visit to find out if it really delivers a more relaxed work atmosphere as promised.

Here’s what it was like inside:

Situated within the Robertson Quay neighbourhood at 22 Martin Road, Gather’s location – away from, but close to the central business district – is supposed to be more relaxing while still in close proximity to a bevy of fitness and lifestyle establishments.

As you enter Gather’s main co-working space on the third floor, you will be greeted by staff at the reception desk.

Walk further inside and the first thing you will notice is Gather’s use of a neutral colour palette of earthy pinks, beiges and light wood colours to give the place a soothing and calming ambience.

Fashioned by Singapore designer firm Takenouchi Webb – the name behind several high-end, Instagrammable establishments such as The Straits Clan, The White Rabbit, Esora and The Tippling Club – Gather gives an upmarket, warm and inviting first impression.

According to Takenouchi Webb’s co-founder, Marc Webb, the co-working space was designed to create an environment that “encourages balance, combining a traditional workplace with lifestyle and social benefits”.

Full-length windows that stretch from floor to ceiling allow for natural light to flow in while providing a view of the surrounding greenery and suburban streets.

The spacious placement of comfy furniture emanates a stress-free vibe as well.

With a heavy focus on providing an environment that is conducive to conversation and productivity, Gather’s main communal area is also widely spaced with assorted seating options, including rounded sofas as well as light timber tables and chairs.

Here, members have access to a feature bar and kitchen area, furnished with a green onyx wall, terrazzo bar tops and shelves lined with trinkets and a selection of liquors.

The bar area is also adorned with quaint circular light fixtures that radiate a warm retro feel matching the softly glow of the shelves behind.

Art pieces displayed on shelves at one corner of the communal area serve as possible conversation-starters for members and visitors.

The main area also doubles as an event space for workshops such as calligraphy classes, networking sessions and social activities.

Ad hoc services such as chiropractic consultations are also provided here by Gather’s registered partners.

Gather’s workspace options include two types of fully-furnished oak-walled studio offices that can fit six or eight people, and bespoke suites that are spread across three levels.

With 12 office rooms in total, the co-working space can accommodate six to 40 people at a time.

Only the offices on the third level are fully-furnished.

Clients who apply for rooms on the fourth and fifth levels can bring in their own furniture to customise the layout of their office space with greater flexibility and freedom.

Both the furnished and unfurnished rooms can be rented for S$900 (US$662) per month.

The office rooms are also fitted with blinds for privacy when needed.

Meeting rooms and statement phone booths are available for brainstorming sessions and private phone calls.

One of Gather’s peculiar features is the absence of hard corners along its corridors.

These were intentionally designed to be curved to give visitors and members a sense of natural flow and “zen” as they move from place to place.

In addition to these structural amenities, Gather’s repertoire of lifestyle solutions includes partnerships with several lifestyle establishments in and around Robertson Quay.

Members can enjoy exclusive benefits from fitness studios such as Orange Theory Fitness, Absolute You and F45, as well as F&B outlets like Three Buns and Craftsmen Specialty Coffee.

While Gather is certainly not the biggest or most lavish co-working space out there, its focus on optimal work-life balance and millennial-focused design set it apart from the myriad of co-working choices out there.

