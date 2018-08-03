This ‘Call of Duty’ player has racked up thousands of in-game kills despite his blindness – here’s how he does it

A gamer that can’t see at all has posted that he is set to hit 10000 in-game kills soon. Facebook/Call of Duty

Despite the much accepted reasoning that if one might want to play a video game, they will need at the very least their five basic senses intact, a blind gamer is doing his best to prove that school of though wrong.

Reddit user tj_the_blind_gamer posted on the platform last week that he is currently at almost 8000 in-game kills in the popular game “Call of Duty: World War 2”.

According to him, “all of those kills were gained without being able to see the game” due to a condition called retinopathy of prematurity, That means he was born with poor vision and by the time he was 15, he had lost all sight in both of his eyes.

He also uploads his gameplay to his Youtube channel, which he created after noticing that there weren’t any other sightless “Call of Duty” streamers despite the franchise’s popularity.

He plays the games because he does indeed enjoy it, but he also streams himself playing sometimes so that he can raise awareness to dispel any stereotypes about the less-able being unable to play video games, Engadget reported.

“It’s just simply more fun for me, to know that I have the skill to play a game most people consider to be a visual game and still be able to enjoy that experience with friends”, he said.

How does he actually play the game, you ask?

First-person shooters like “Call of Duty” normally require quite the amount of concentration to succeed, and he uses the sounds made by footsteps in the game to listen for other players.

He uses surround-sound headphones, dials down the background music and chooses in-game perks that enhance audio feedback to track down his enemies.

To get around the map, he shoots ahead to determine if he is hitting a wall or the ground as the sound would be different, which is similar to how a bat navigates itself.

Of course, he still has troubles with the game like hitting enemies from far away or getting around those pesky landmines, but even that doesn’t discourage the man known to his subscribers as TJ from getting to his goal of ten thousand in-game kills – an impressive feat for anyone.

He said: “I do my best to show everybody that even though people with disabilities may not play video games as often as people without disabilities, we still do.”