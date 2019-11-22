This Christmas, Changi Airport has a giant tree, performances and even falling ‘snow’ – but you’ll need to pay to enjoy most of it

Among the free attractions are a 16-metre tall tree and a Christmas-themed light show at the Rain Vortex in Jewel Changi Airport. Changi Airport Group

With Christmas coming, Changi Airport has decked out its terminals and Jewel mall with activities and decorations for the public.

Most of these are themed after Disney’s newest movie, Frozen II, and appeal to children.

Business Insider visited the new attractions at a media preview on Thursday (Nov 21).

Here’s what the world’s best airport is offering this Christmas:

If you want a picture with a giant Christmas tree this year, Jewel Changi Airport is the place to be.

The newly-opened mall has installed a 16-metre Christmas tree that visitors can take photos with even from the viewpoint on level 2 (near the main entrance).

But those who want to get up close with the tree – or even Jewel’s famous Rain Vortex, for that matter – might end up disappointed.

From November 21 to January 5, access to the waterfall and the surrounding Shiseido Forest Valley will only be open to shoppers who spend at least S$50 in a single receipt at the mall.

One such receipt will allow two people access into the cordoned-off area, which is usually freely accessible.

“Snow” fell at regular intervals inside the exclusive area.

It was sprayed out from jets installed along the walls…

… and was a big hit with kids in particular.

A word of caution: don’t stand too near the jets. The “snow” was actually foam bubbles, and several people started coughing after breathing in the foam for too long.

Dotted around the seating area beside the waterfall were lit-up displays of reindeer and snowmen.

At random intervals in the evening, lights wrapped around the trees changed colour as Christmas songs played.

There was also a performance where costumed dancers pranced around the waterfall and interacted with children.

The performance, which lasted 15 minutes, happens at 8pm on weekdays, and 6pm and 8pm on weekends.

At night, the Rain Vortex’s usual light show was replaced by a Christmas-themed one instead.

Visitors can see the light show for free from viewing platforms around Jewel.

On Jewel’s top floor was a small festive market featuring pop-up shops selling clothes and food.

Notable stalls included the KitKat Chocolatory, which carried three exclusive Singapore flavours: bubur cha cha, laska, and prata with fish curry…

… and popular bubble tea brand Playmade, which sold a Jewel-only honey grapefruit drink with blue algae and pink cactus pearls.

Local brand Mickey Di Sini had a stall selling Disney T-shirts and bags with Singlish slogans…

… while shoe brand Melissa’s Disney-themed shoes were a hit with parents.

Changi Rewards members could get a free balloon at one of the booths.

The festive market, which is free to enter, also had a Christmas tree and sleigh at its center.

The bubble-foam “snow” was also sprayed at irregular intervals for children to enjoy.

Those willing to pay S$4.50 to enter Canopy Park (S$5 for tourists) can visit Topiary Walk, which has been converted into a “snow” walk.

On the walk, visitors were given ski poles and non-slip rubber soles to traverse the detergent-like “snow” with.

In the centre of the Topiary Walk was an English telephone booth. Children who picked up the phone in the booth could speak to “Santa Claus”.

Another attraction in Canopy Park, Foggy Bowls, featured pine trees decorated with baubles.

Canopy Park’s Petal Garden was also upgraded to a Christmas theme, featuring trees made of poinsettia, a plant often used in holiday decorations.

At the end of the garden was an igloo where children could meet Santa at fixed timings throughout the day.

In between sessions, visitors took pictures in the empty sleigh.

Changi’s Frozen II themed attractions included a large statue of Olaf at Terminal 2.

Over at Terminal 3 was an Arendelle castle cut-out that only Changi Rewards members could enter.

Inside were activity tables where kids could do colouring or make bookmarks.

Near the castle was an activity area where children could get Frozen goody bags if they played a series of games.

Airport customers must spend S$50 in a single receipt to take part.

The activity area included a forest filled with autumn leaves…

… and a ball pit where kids had to search for special marked balls.

Over in Terminal 3’s departure area was a large Frozen II installation. A light show takes place amid the installation nightly at 7.30, 8, 8.30 and 9pm.

The light show was, quite frankly, short and underwhelming.

Fans can also meet Olaf, Anna and Elsa on November 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, and December 1.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you about the crowds, though.

