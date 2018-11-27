A cow in Australia is almost as tall as Michael Jordan and his size actually saved his life

caption That’s one large boy. source 7NewsCQ/Twitter

Meet Knickers, who is believed to be Australia’s biggest cow.

The 7-year-old Holstein-Friesian is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 3,086 pounds.

He is almost as tall as Michael Jordan, you know the basketball player.

Knicker’s height saved him from being slaughtered and now he’ll live out his life in a pasture.

Moo.

It’s not every day that you see something that truly makes you stop and say, “Holy cow.” But that’s actually the case with Knickers, who is believed to be Australia’s biggest cow.

An enormous steer in Western Australia is making headlines. At 194cm 'Knickers' is the largest in his category in Australia. Story: https://t.co/ZI472MBUU4 #7News pic.twitter.com/MDEMwEbD8R — 7 News Central Queensland (@7NewsCQ) November 27, 2018

The 7-year-old Holstein-Friesian is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 3,086 pounds. For reference, the average Holstein-Friesian dairy cow typically stands at 4 feet 8 inches and weighs 1,500 pounds, making Kickers a rather large outlier.

Knickers, a Holstein Friesian steer, is a bovine behemoth that sticks out from the herd. #7News pic.twitter.com/oazuaW0SWj — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) November 27, 2018

According to 7 News Central Queensland, he is almost as tall as Michael Jordan, the former NBA player. Here is how they look next to each other, true to scale.

caption Michael Jordan is 6 feet 6 inches tall. source 7 News Brisbane/Twitter

Read more: This stray was living on the streets before he was adopted by a police officer – now he’s overcoming stereotypes as one of the UK’s first pit bull police dogs

And online people have really taken to Knickers.

There are absolute units looking at this guy thinking “look at this absolute unit”. https://t.co/tZv8ds1oPX — Scott Jordan Harris (@ScottFilmCritic) November 27, 2018

So……. you're saying the steaks are high. — Tom Prestigiacomo (@prestotom) November 27, 2018

Good grief, would you look at this mighty fine bovine https://t.co/QDQg0zjDSU — Kaitlyn Offer (@KaitlynOffer) November 26, 2018

a) LOOK AT THE SIZE OF IT! b) Only in Australia would they name a cow 'Knickers' https://t.co/5bHTRcd4DV pic.twitter.com/sVgZ9lcnvC — Stuart Taylor (@stuartctaylor) November 27, 2018

Geoff Pearson, Knickers’ owner, said that the cow’s size saved him from being slaughtered.

“He was too big to go into the export plant’s chain,” Pearson told Australia’s ABC News. “We have a high turnover of cattle and he was lucky enough to stay behind.”

Instead, he’ll live out his life on the farm, where he’s become a natural leader among the other cows.

“You’ll put him in a paddock and all the other cattle seem to get attracted to him,” the farmer said. “Whenever he wants to get up and start walking there’s a trail of hundreds of cattle following him. We all know when Knickers in on the move.”

What an udderly touching tale.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.