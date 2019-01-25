This February, tune in as Dancing on Ice returns to ITV Choice

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – 25 January 2019 – The greatest show on ice is back, as Dancing on Ice returns to ITV Choice for a brand new series.













Twelve celebrity skaters will be taking to the ice in a blaze of glory as each week they go head to head in a bid to become champions of the ice, with one celebrity heading home each week.

This year’s competing celebrities, paired with their professional partners, are TOWIE sensation Gemma Collins, Coronation Street actress Jane Danson, Loose Women’s Saira Khan, X Factor favourite Saara Aaalto, Grease legend Didi Conn, Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton, dancer James Jordan, singer and presenter Brian McFadden, actor and comedian Richard Blackwood, cricketer Ryan Sidebottom, Love Island’s Wes Nelson and Neighbours star Mark Little.

Once again their quest for success will be overseen by skating legends Torvill and Dean, who head up the judging panel. With Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returning to present the show live every week.

This February also sees the highly-anticipated sixth series of critically-acclaimed detective drama, Endeavour on ITV Choice. This series sees Shaun Evans reprising his titular role as Endeavour Morse whilst also putting his directorial mark on the show, heading behind the camera for the second feature-length film in the series.

Evans’ character will similarly be trialling pastures new, with Morse having started a new role as a uniformed officer at the Woodstock police department and embracing the fashion of the period by growing a moustache.

Following the dissolution of Oxford City Police and the merging with Thames Valley Constabulary at the end of the last series, the latest instalment is set in 1969 and picks up with the team dispersed as they find their feet in their various new roles. However, despite their separation, the tragic murder of DC George Fancy still hangs over them both collectively and individually, with the case remaining unresolved.

Also on ITV Choice, Grantchester starring much-loved Robson Green and James Norton, and new cast member Tom Brittney, returns for a fourth series.

James Norton, who plays the charismatic, jazz-loving clergyman, Sidney Chambers, will make his final appearance during the series. Whilst clergyman Will Davenport, played by Tom Brittney, becomes DI Geordie Keating’s (Robson Green) new crime-solving partner in 1950s Grantchester.





Dancing on Ice (Series 11)

Saturdays from 2nd February

IND:16:30 MALTA: 17:00 THAI: 18.00 KSA/TWN: 19.00 UAE:20:00

Endeavour (Series 6)

Tuesdays from 12th February

IND:18:30 MALTA: 19:00 THAI: 20.00 KSA/TWN: 21.00 UAE:22:00

Grantchester (Series 4)

Mondays from 25th February

IND:18:30 MALTA: 19:00 THAI: 20.00 KSA/TWN: 21.00 UAE:22:00