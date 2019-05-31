This incredibly sad video about two orphaned brothers is Singapore’s best-ever Hari Raya film, netizens say

The film tells the story of two orphaned brothers who are separated after the elder is adopted. YouTube/PUB

In a twist on their tagline ‘make every drop count’, a short film on family for Hari Raya made by Singapore water agency PUB has reduced many netizens to tears.

The video, uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday (May 29) has been viewed 148,000 times in two days.

Using the Malay proverb “Air dicincang tidak akan putus” (meaning “water doesn’t break apart when you chop it”), the film tells the story of two orphaned brothers who are separated after the elder brother is adopted.

The brothers are never reunited, but the elder brother returns to the boys’ old hangout spot 50 years later, and finds a message to him left by his sibling years ago.

“For the Malay community, water is synonymous with family ties, as described in the proverb,” PUB wrote in the video’s caption.

The sad story triggered waterworks among netizens, with many wishing for a sequel where the brothers reunite.

Many Malay commenters praised Singapore for “finally” making a film good enough to rival Malaysia’s – whose videos some netizens said they relied on during Hari Raya for entertainment.

Others said the video was the first Government-made ad touching enough to make them cry, with many expressing admiration for PUB’s efforts.

