This is how much it’ll cost in Singapore to buy Huawei’s P30 phones, which have 4 camera lenses, and let you hear calls via vibrating screen

Chinese tech giant Huawei has officially unveiled its flagship Huawei P30 and P30 Pro series phones.

Launched in Paris on Tuesday (March 26), the Huawei P30 series will be available in Singapore from April 6.

Read also: We got a preview of Huawei’s new flagship smartphone, the P30 Pro. Here’s what we thought.

The flagship phones are touted to be the company’s most advanced camera smartphones to date.

According to Huawei, the four-lens camera developed with Leica is so good, it rivals actual professional cameras.

The Huawei P30 will be available from April 6 in Singapore. Huawei

One of the highlights of the phones is the ‘SuperSpectrum Sensor’ lens, which Huawei describes as “an extreme optical Huawei SuperZoom lens”.

The P30 Pro lens. Huawei

On top of improved Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Automatic Image Stabilization (AIS), there is also a new Time of Flight (TOF) camera which allows for more professional bokeh effects.

Another feature that’s new to Huawei phones is a vibrating screen that transmits sound to the user’s ear during calls.

Instead of the usual ear speaker at the top of the phone, the new feature will allow for more private conversations, Huawei said earlier at a media briefing.

Read also: Huawei’s crazy new phone ditches the ear speaker and lets you hear calls through a vibrating screen

The phones come in three colours – black, aurora and breathing crystal.

Huawei

Huawei

Preorders in Singapore will start at midnight on March 27 via the Huawei Official Store within Lazada’s platform, as well as at telco stores. Limited quantities of an upsized version of the P30 Pro with 512GB storage will be available in one colour -Aurora – exclusively on the Lazada store.

Here’s how much the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro phones will cost in Singapore:

P30 Pro (512GB + 8GB): S$1,698 P30 Pro (256GB + 8GB): S$1,398 P30 (128GB + 8GB): S$998

Read also: Huawei got caught passing off this professional image as a photo taken with its new flagship phone