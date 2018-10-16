This is how much S$10 was worth in the past, and what you could buy with it in recent years

The value of money changes all the time, and costs of goods and services are directly affected by the forces of inflation.
Recently, Business Insider looked at how the US dollar had changed in value from 1965 to 2010.
Now, with the help of the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) inflation calculator, we are looking at the value of S$10 from 1965 to 2010 to see how it’s changed. We also used the calculator’s comparison function to see what it could buy in more recent years (ie. 2016).
Here’s what we found.
1965
- FISCHER AUDIO
Value of a S$10 bill in 1965: A “basket” of goods and services that costs S$10 in the “overall” category in 1965 would cost S$38.58 in 2016.
What you could buy in 2016: Totem Paco FE-131 earphones
1970
Value of a S$10 bill in 1970: A “basket” of goods and services that costs S$10 in the “overall” category in 1970 would cost S$36.35 in 2016.
What you could buy in 2016: Topshop Lolita’s 60s, S$36.90
It is, however, it is important to note that MAS’ calculator also states that the same comparison of S$10 in 1970 when done in the “clothing & footwear” category would result in a cost of S$17.26 in 2016.
1975
- The Straits TImes
Value of a S$10 bill in 1975: A “basket” of goods and services that costs S$10 in the “overall’ category in 1975 would cost S$23.27 in 2016.
What you could buy in 2016: Weekend Imax ticket, S$21-23
1980
- SingPost
Value of a S$10 bill in 1980: A “basket” of goods and services that costs S$10 in the “overall” category in 1980 would cost S$19.56 in 2016.
What you could buy in 2016: Team Singapore MyStamp sheet, S$20
1985
- The Straits Times
Value of a S$10 bill in 1985: A “basket” of goods and services that costs S$10 in the “overall” category in 1985 would cost S$16.70 in 2016.
What you could buy in 2016: Mao Shan Wang durian, S$16 for 1kg
Note that the same comparison of S$10 in the food category in 1985 would cost S$16.64 in 2016.
1990
- The Straits Times
Value of a S$10 bill in 1990: A “basket” of goods and services that costs S$10 in the “overall” category in 1990 would cost S$15.69 in 2016.
What you could buy in 2016: UberPool trip from Tanglin to Changi Airport, S$15
Note that the same comparison of S$10 in the “transport” category in 1990 would cost S$16.17 in 2016.
1995
- Kleenex
Value of a S$10 bill in 1995: A “basket” of goods and services that costs S$10 in the “overall” category in 1995 would cost S$13.83 in 2016.
What you could buy in 2016: Kleenex 20s toilet roll, S$13-$13.50 at RedMart and Cold Storage
2000
Value of a S$10 bill in 2000: A “basket” of goods and services that costs S$10 in the “overall” category in 2000 would cost S$13.22 in 2016.
What you could buy in 2016: Two-hour weekday karaoke package at Karaoke Manekineko, S$10 nett
2005
- Lianhe Zaobao
Value of a S$10 bill in 2005: A “basket” of goods and services that costs S$10 in the “overall” category in 2005 would cost S$12.80 in 2016.
What you could buy in 2016: One hour at Neko no Niwa cat cafe, S$12 for first hour
2010
- The New Paper
Value of a S$10 bill in 2010: A “basket” of goods and services that costs S$10 in the “overall” category in 2010 would cost S$11.26 in 2016.
What you could buy in 2016: Netflix basic plan, S$10.98