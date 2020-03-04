‘A poll tax’: Leading Democrats and civil rights activists slam California and Texas for making some voters wait for hours to vote

Lines in California and Texas on Super Tuesday left some voters waiting as long as seven hours to cast their ballots.

An investigation has already been launched in Los Angeles to determine the cause of the delays.

Civil rights activists and politicians have been calling for more attention to the issue online.

While Joe Biden made his way into most headlines that night, advocates warn that these issues will persist in the post-Voting Rights Act era.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As camera crews and reporters packed up from Super Tuesday states, civil rights advocates made their voices heard online to call attention to long lines seen in some precintcts in California and Texas.

Some voters waited as long as seven hours to cast their ballots, and one of the hardest hit polling places, Texas Southern University, is a historically black college.

“This is voter suppression,” the NAACP Legal Defense Fund wrote on Twitter, citing 750 polling sites being closed in the Lone Star State between 2012 and 2018, more than any other state in the country.

After waiting in line for over 6 hours Hervis Rogers was finally able to vote. Between 2012 and 2018, Texas closed 750 polling sites—more than any other state. These closures disproportionately impacted voters of color. This is voter suppression. https://t.co/6T83LZy4kF — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) March 4, 2020

In Los Angeles, a county investigation has been launched after issues with voting machines led to similarly long lines.

“This is like gridlock on the 405,” Myles Berkowitz, a Brentwood voter, told the LA Times. “The longest I’ve waited was in ’92 and that was for [Bill] Clinton. That was an hour.”

“I think it’s intentional voter voter suppression by not providing precincts with the necessary machines to accomodate the crowd,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson told MSNBC on Wednesday morning.

Even social media users who aren’t affiliated with organizations like the NAACP made their outrage known, with Bernie Sanders impersonator James Adomian tweeting that these kinds of problems “never seem to happen in the richest, oldest, whitest neighborhoods.”

All the 4-hour waiting lines and closed polling stations and out-of-order voting machines never seem to happen in the richest, oldest, whitest neighborhoods — James Adomian (@JAdomian) March 4, 2020

Several critics – including high profile ones like Hillary Clinton – pointed to parts of the 1965 Voting Rights Act expiring after a 2015 Supreme Court decision as a major part of the problem, with less recourse to enforce violations amid allegations of voter suppression.

“A seven-hour wait to vote is a poll tax,” Clinton tweeted. “We need to restore the Voting Rights Act and stop Republican elected officials from shutting down polling sites.”