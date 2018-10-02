NATO is training to take on Russia in its largest drills in decades — here’s what these massive war games look like

caption 45 Painfbat (Pantser infanterie battaljon) during their first basic helicopter training as preparation for their air assault maneuvers. source Hille Hillinga, Mediacentrum Defensie (MCD)

Around 50,000 troops from 31 nations, including the 29 NATO allies, Finland, and Sweden, are participating in NATO’s largest exercise in decades – Trident Juncture 2018.

More than 250 aircraft, 65 ships, and 10,000 vehicles are taking part in air, land, and sea drills, as well as special operations and amphibious exercises, in and around Norway.

“There’s a strong deterrent message here that will be sent,” Admiral James Foggo, head of US Navy forces in Europe and Africa and commander of Allied Joint Force Command in Naples, Italy, told reporters earlier this month. The Russians, who were invited to observe the drills, “are going to see that we are very good at what we do, and that will have a deterrent effect on any country that might want to cross those borders, but especially for one nation in particular.”

These photos show NATO allies and partners training for an Article 5 scenario, a collective defense situation where land, air, and amphibious assets mobilize to repel an adversary threatening the sovereignty of a NATO ally or partner state.

A sniper and his spotter of the Spanish Lepanto Battalion line up their target. The snipers of the battalion train their marksmanship near Folldal during Exercise Trident Juncture.

source Photo by 1st German/Netherlands Corps

A Belgian Howitzer battery team fires at Rena Firing Range, Norway on October 27, 2018. The unit is part of NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, which is exercising in Norway as part of Trident Juncture 2018.

U.S. Marines with 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, drive a M1A1 Abrams tank during the Combat Enhancement Training/Force Integration Training phase of Excercise Trident Juncture 18 near Storås, Norway, Oct. 25, 2018.

source U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Menelik Collins

The Dutch 45th Painfbat (Pantser infanterie battaljon) during their first basic helicopter training in preparation for air assault maneuvers.

source Photo by Hille Hillinga, Mediacentrum Defensie (MCD)

The 45 Painfbat march during their cold weather training in participation of NATO Exercise Trident Juncture 2018 on Oct. 26, 2018.

source Hille Hillinga, Mediacentrum Defensie (MCD)

U.S. Marines from 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, push towards their objective in a M1A1 Abrams tank during the Combat Enhancement Training/Force Integration Training phase of Exercise Trident Juncture 18 near Storås, Norway, Oct. 26, 2018.

source Photo by Cpl. Kevin Payne, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

Divers from Royal Netherlands Navy mine hunter HNLMS Makkum dive on exercise mines October 27, 2018 as part of a drill in the fjords near Molde, Norway.

source Hedvig Antoinette Halgunset, Royal Norwegian Navy

U.S. Marines from 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, use their M1A1 Abrams tank to practice recovering an Assault Breacher Vehicle during the Combat Enhancement Training/Force Integration Training phase near Storås, Norway, Oct. 26, 2018.

source Photo by Cpl. Kevin Payne, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

Belgium Air Force Helicopter Alouette III takes off from mother ship BNS Godetia for a tactical flight over the fjords in support of the Amphibious Livex of Trident Juncture.

source NATO Photo By WO FRAN C.Valverde

A Belgian Air Force Alouette III helicopter takes off from mother ship BNS Godetia for a tactical flight over the fjords October 27, 2018 in support of an amphibious landing.

source NATO Photo By WO FRAN C.Valverde

A Dutch soldier of the Repair Platoon in Rena welds a plate.

source Hille Hillinga, Mediacentrum Defensie (MCD)

Royal Navy mine hunter HMS Cattistock conducts mine countermeasures operations in a Norwegian fjord near Molde, Norway October 27, 2018.

source NATO Photo By WO FRAN C.Valverde

A Norwegian soldier takes aim near Røros, Norway during Trident Juncture 18.

source NATO

Dutch Navy REMUS (Remote Environmental Monitoring Units) Team recovers the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle while performing a bottom of the sea reconnaissance prior amphibious maneuvers during Trident Juncture 18.

source NATO Photo By WO FRAN C.Valverde

Norwegian soldiers train in the snow near Røros, Norway during Trident Juncture 18.

source NATO

U.S. Marines and sailors with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct an amphibious landing on a Landing Craft Air Cushion in Alvund, Norway, Oct. 29, 2018.

source U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Averi Coppa

A US Marine with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit await commands atop a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle during Exercise Trident Juncture 18 in Alvund, Norway, Oct. 29, 2018.

source U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Averi Coppa

A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron is de-iced during Exercise Trident Juncture 18 at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2018.

source U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder

A Turkish F-16 Fighting Falcon breaks away after receiving fuel from a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing during Exercise Trident Juncture 18 near Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2018.

source U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder

Swedish Air Force Pvt. Salem Mimic, left, and Pvt. Andreas Frojd, right, both with Counter Special Forces Platoon, provide security for US Air Force airmen and aircraft on the flight line at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2018, during Exercise Trident Juncture 18.

source U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder

45 Painfbat (Pantser infanterie battaljon) maneuver their CV-90’s through the Norwegian rough landscapes during their drivers course.

source Hille Hillinga, Mediacentrum Defensie (MCD)

Lance Cpl. Anthony Cardella prepares for a convoy during Trident Juncture 18, Oct. 29, 2018. Marines and equipment with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit were rapidly projected ashore from USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during an amphibious landing.

source U.S. Marine Corps photo by lance Cpl. Margaret Gale

Norwegian and German military personnel transport PATRIOT surface to air missile systems across a river in Norway on Oct. 24, 2018 during exercise Trident Juncture 18.

source Kevin Schrief/NATO

Norwegian and German military personnel train with a PATRIOT surface to air missile system in Norway on Oct. 24, 2018 during exercise Trident Juncture 18.

source Kevin Schrief/NATO

U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct an amphibious landing from ship to shore, carried on a Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC), during Exercise Trident Juncture 18 in Alvund, Norway, Oct. 29, 2018.