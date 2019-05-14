This mala toothpaste comes in three different spiciness levels – and it’s already sold out online

The product is also well-loved and has an excellent product rating of 4.9 out of five on Chinese e-commerce site TMall. TMall

Of all the strangest collaborations in the world, this one might just the cake.

To make the ultimate mouth-numbing product, Chinese toothpaste company Leng Suan Ling partnered with hot pot chain Xiao Long Kan to release a limited edition mala-flavoured toothpaste.

The toothpaste comes in three levels of spiciness – mildly spicy, medium spicy, and “perversely“ spicy (bian tai la) – and a set of three costs RMB 9.99 (S$19.70).

And as it turns out, mala lovers are more than willing to go the extra mile for their favourite hotpot flavour by brushing their teeth with it.

All 4,000 sets made available on Chinese e-commerce site TMall have been snapped up by eager mala fans.

The product is also well-loved and has an excellent product rating of 4.9 out of five on TMall.

Many satisfied customers left reviews and attested to the spiciness of the toothpaste. One said the toothpaste had a numbing effect, much like the original mala sauce.

One customer who tried the “perversely spicy” version of the toothpaste described it as giving a “magical feeling”. The consumer added that it was slightly minty and had the taste of latiao, a spicy Chinese snack. The aftertaste was similar to when one had just eaten something spicy, the consumer said.

Another netizen who tried the same flavour said that while it was spicy, the toothpaste tasted strange, and did not recommend others to buy it.

