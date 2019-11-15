This nursery song based on ‘Wheels on the Bus’ quietly teaches women how to check their breasts for lumps

This video made by Bridgestone Asia Pacific and Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) looks and sounds like a typical nursery song for kids, but actually contains a breast self-examination guide. YouTube/BCF Singapore

Breast cancer is the top killing cancer among women in Singapore, but a study has found that only 45 per cent of women here performed both breast self-examination and medical checks.

On Thursday (Nov 14), the Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) revealed that this is despite the fact that 90 per cent of Singaporeans regard regular breast checks to be important and consider breast cancer dangerous.

According to a Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Registry Report in 2015, breast cancer took the lives of 2,105 women from 2011 to 2015, accounting for 17.3 per cent of all cancer-related deaths among females here.

With its annual incidence rate doubling in the past 40 years, breast cancer is also the most common cancer among women in Singapore today.

According to a 2015 report published by the National Registry of Diseases Office (NRDO) cited by BCF, one in 14 women are expected to develop breast cancer before the age of 75.

To raise awareness on the importance of breast self-examinations, BCF has partnered tyre company Bridgestone Asia Pacific and creative partner DDB Group to create an instructional video based on the familiar nursery song “Wheels on the Bus”.

Titled “Molly Monkey Sings and Saves”, the song’s three main stanzas used the phrases “up and down”, “bit by bit” and “round and round” to illustrate the patterns of a breast self-check.

As part of the Nursery Reminder Campaign, a video of the song published on YouTube features three children dressed in monkey suits, performing an easy-to-learn dance for other kids to follow.

An illustrated storybook based on the song is also available at the BCF office with a donation of S$5.

David Fong, general manager of BCF said the song would bring the breast cancer message across to people via children, who are “the biggest influencers” in many people’s lives.

“It reminds us that early detection can save lives and that we need to take care of ourselves for our children and loved ones,” he said.

