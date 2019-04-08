This video of the Huawei P30’s zoom capability has left internet users stunned – in a good way

A viral video uploaded to Facebook, claiming to be filmed on the Huawei P30 Pro, showed the camera zooming in on a chess game from a spot on top of a tall building. Facebook screenshot

Chinese giant Huawei launched its P30 series phones last week, and among the spanking new features are its impressive cameras – a total of four of them, each made with Leica lenses.

Read also: This is how much it’ll cost in Singapore to buy Huawei’s P30 phones, which have 4 camera lenses, and let you hear calls via vibrating screen

This time, early reviewers of the cameras – which have in the past netted the brand numerous wins in international tech awards – are swooning over one crazy feature: the zoom function.

According to Abacus, the P30 Pro phone is capable of a 5x optical zoom and a 50x digital zoom, while the P30 has a 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

This means that the highest zoom achievable will make an object look 50 times bigger.

The sheer amount of “zoomability” has left netizens stunned, after a video uploaded on Chinese video sharing site Douyin showed the P30 Pro’s camera in action.

The Facebook user who shared the video said it was taken on a P30 Pro.

In the video – which appears to be taken from atop of a tall building – the camera first shows the view of an apartment complex from between some grilles, before panning and zooming down into a park below the building.

So far, nothing to shout about – most new phones on the market possess this zoom capability.

Screenshot

The P30’s real capabilites, however, are revealed as the video continues zooming in to a pair of Chinese chess players seated in the park – and finally, down to the words on on the chess pieces.

Screenshot

The video, shared on Facebook by a user, has since been watched 1.3 million times and shared over 30,000 times.

Amazed netizens left thousands of comments on the video, with many stunned by the camera’s zoom capability, with one pointing out how handy the function would be at concerts.

Some, however, were concerned that having this kind of tech in the hands of regular people could pose serious privacy concerns.

Read also: