This year’s NDP funpack is supposed to be more eco-friendly than before – here’s what to look out for

Ask anyone what the highlight of the National Day Parade (NDP) is and apart from the beautiful fireworks and stunning show, there’s probably one other thing that will come up – the free funpacks.

Every year, attendees of the NDP receive a free goodie bag containing an array of items ranging from a mini Singapore flag to face tattoos, and even a discount booklet.

In a press release, the NDP 2019 Organising Committee announced on Thursday (June 20) that this year’s funpack will include items that are reusable and practical “to encourage more sustainable practices” among Singaporeans.

The idea of a green funpack corresponds with the theme of this year’s NDP: “Our Singapore”, which calls on Singaporeans to come together and be pioneers of the future, organisers said.

According non-governmental organisation Zero Waste Singapore, which says it worked with the NDP committee to create the packs, this year’s funpacks achieve a reduction of more than 1.7 million single-use items from last year.

Here’s a look at some of the changes to the funpack this year:

This is what the 2018 funpack looked like…

The Straits Times

…and this is what this year’s more eco-friendly NDP funpack looks like.

The Straits Times

This year, the funpack will include a 750ml sports water bottle designed with a hands-free spout instead of the usual two bottles of water. According to Zero Waste SG, this reduces the number of plastic bottles used by 175,000.

The funpack also features reusable bamboo drinking straws that double-up as clappers during the parade itself.

Singapore Press Holdings

This year’s funpack will also no longer include the 175,000 scarves or maracas previously made, Zero Waste said.

Printing temporary tattoo stickers in one single sheet also removes the need to make 350,000 pieces of tattoos.

According to Zero Waste, this year’s mini-flags contain 700,000 fewer pieces of plastic packaging.

Emergency backpack

The funpack comes in two colours – red or white – and is fitted with adjustable straps so that it can be carried as a backpack or sling bag.

It also comes with a reflective strip for enhanced night visibility, two internal pockets, and a water-resistant inner lining, so that it can be re-used for a wide range of activities.

Singapore Press Holdings

The funpack, which doubles as a “Emergency Ready Bag”, was designed in partnership with Temasek Foundation, to raise awareness about the importance of having a bag containing essential items in the event of an emergency home evacuation.

Each funpack contains a label with intructions on the recommended essential items to pack in the case of an emergency. Two QR codes that lead to the websites of the Singapore Civil Defence Force are printed on the label as well.

Singapore Press Holdings

Here’s a full list of all the items that the 2019 NDP funpack will contain:

Mineral Water

Biscuits

Bread

Muffin

Chips

Face Tattoo

Miniature Flag

Bamboo Straws

Souvenir Magazine

Discount Booklet

Wet/Dry Tissue

Disposal Bag

Disposable Poncho

Hand Sanitizer

Sun Visor/Fan

Mosquito Patches

Luggage Tag

A6 Document Holder

