Women are tweeting photos of their underwear with the hashtag #ThisIsNotConsent after an Irish teen’s thong was used against her in a rape trial

A 27-year-old man was found not guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl in Cork, Ireland, earlier this month.

Before the ruling was made, defense barrister Elizabeth O’Connell noted that the girl had been wearing a lacy thong on the night in question.

Women have criticized O’Connell’s comments and said clothing is not a form of consent.

Women are sharing photos of their underwear on Twitter along with the hashtag #ThisIsNotConsent after an Irish teenager’s thong was cited in the trial of the man accused of raping her.

Earlier this month, a jury in Cork, Ireland, declared the 27-year-old defendant not guilty of raping the 17-year-old girl in a case dominated by the issue of consent, according to the Irish Examiner.

In closing arguments, defense barrister Elizabeth O’Connell asked jurors to consider that the girl was wearing a lacy thong on the night in question.

“Does the evidence out-rule the possibility that she was attracted to the defendant and was open to meeting someone and being with someone? You have to look at the way she was dressed. She was wearing a thong with a lace front,” she said.

Following the acquittal, women on Twitter expressed their outrage over O’Connell’s use of the teenager’s underwear, saying it was victim blaming.

Many women shared photos of their own underwear using the hashtag #ThisIsNotConsent.

Counsel for man acquitted of rape suggested jurors should reflect on underwear worn by the 17yo complainant. Following this wholly unacceptable comment, we are calling on our followers to post a picture of their thongs/knickers to support her with the hashtag #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/ZkVU0GVAIN — I Believe Her – Ireland (@ibelieveher_ire) November 10, 2018

For me, my daughter and every other woman ❤️ #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/HrAiEclXu2 — Sharon Creedon (@Scealdigital) November 14, 2018

Jurors in Cork were asked to consider the underwear a SEVENTEEN YEAR OLD GIRL was wearing when she was raped by a 27-year-old man. Join the cause in solidarity, can’t believe this girl was subjected to these comments after such a traumatic event.#ThisIsNotConsent #Ibelieveher pic.twitter.com/PfkYERulgY — Courtney Peterson (@_courtneymaria) November 13, 2018

Lacy but full or thong but not lacy,

need someone to tell me which is less rapey… #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/jiA61qF7gB — maireos (@maireos) November 13, 2018

Other women argued that underwear choice has nothing to do with consent and expressed frustration over the lack of accountability given to the man.

A 17 year old girl was raped by a 27 year old man & he was found not guilty based on the fact she was wearing a lacey thong. what you wear is not to be taken into whether it's consented or not.I can be naked & it still does not give anyone the right to touch me #ThisIsNotConsent — Dawna Murray (@Dawna0528) November 14, 2018

If she “wanted” it why would she pay for a solicitor? If she “wanted it” why would she waste her time and bring it to court? If she “wanted it” why did she not give consent. Wearing a thong for personal comfort and preventing visible pant lines is not consent. #ThisIsNotConsent — l e a h ???? (@Leahxx02) November 14, 2018

The #corktrial disgusts me. Any time I go to Pennys with the girls, one of us will always buy a pack of their cheap lacy thongs, just as I’m sure countless other girls do. The thought of this being used against a victim of rape honestly just baffles me #ThisIsNotConsent — Rosie Hartley (@rosiehartley252) November 14, 2018

To be completely honest I wear fancy underwear the WHOLE time because I just love it, NOT because I want to have sex with anyone. Clothing is not consent. Consent is consent and I’m sick of this country victim blaming in the courts. #ThisIsNotConsent #IBelieveHer ???? — the absinthe fairy (@hayleyjade00) November 13, 2018

I’m sitting in the library now wearing a thong. Does that mean I’m “open to meeting someone” or feeling “promiscuous”? Of course it doesn’t, it’s my underwear. To suggest otherwise is illogical. My choice of clothing & underwear is not a declaration of consent. #ThisIsNotConsent — aoife t. (@Tagerbombs) November 13, 2018

Susan Dillon, who started the hashtag, which was kickstarted by the group I Believe Her, told BuzzFeed News that clothing is not a form of consent.

“This kind of victim blaming is archaic and had no place in our court system,” Dillon said.

Dillon launched I Believe Her after two rugby players in Ireland were acquitted of rape in March.

#ThisIsNotConsent even hit the Irish government, when Ruth Coppinger, a socialist member of the Irish Parliament, shared a pair of underwear in Dáil Éireann, the assembly’s lower house.

I hear cameras cut away from me when I displayed this underwear in #Dáil. In courts victims can have their underwear passed around as evidence and it's within the rules, hence need to display in Dáil. Join protests tomorrow. In Dublin it's at Spire, 1pm.#dubw #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/DvtaJL61qR — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) November 13, 2018

The cameras quickly cut away from Coppinger when she raised the underwear in the air.

On Twitter, Coppinger urged people to join demonstrations across Ireland on Wednesday to protest the handling of the court case.

The demonstrations took place in cities all over Ireland and featured women carrying their underwear and posters urging for accountability.