A 20-year-old Clemson University fraternity brother died after falling off the roof of an off-campus house

Thomas Heard Few, 20, was found dead early Sunday morning at a home near the Clemson University campus.

The Kappa Alpha Order fraternity brother died after falling off the roof of the house.

His death is under investigation due to his age and the possibility of alcohol being involved, police said.

A 20-year-old Clemson University student died over the weekend, after falling off the roof of an off-campus house.

Paramedics were called to an address just off the Greenville, South Carolina campus around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, WSPA reported.

They found junior Thomas Heard Few lying on the ground. The Greenville native was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While police said they don’t believe foul play played a role in Few’s death, they are investigating it because of his age and the possibility that alcohol may have been involved, according to WSPA. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Few was identified in a press release from the school, which said he was studying construction science and management.

“Thomas was a valuable member of the Clemson Family, and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students L. Christopher Miller said. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Few was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity on campus, according to the Greenville News.

Jesse Lyons, assistant executive director for advancement and editor of the Kappa Alpha Journal, said the organization had been in touch with Clemson officials regarding Few’s death.

“Kappa Alpha Order and our members at Clemson mourn the tragic loss of a member due to an overnight accident,” Lyons said in a statement. “All are grieving for his family and friends.”

The address where the accident took place is the former Kappa Sigma house, Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said, according to UpstateToday.com.