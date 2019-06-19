Prosecutors are accusing a 34-year-old Princeton grad of killing his own father for cutting his allowance to $300 a week

caption Thomas Gilbert, Jr. appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, January 9, 2015. source Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images

A Princeton graduate has been on trial in Manhattan for the murder of his millionaire father, shortly after being cut off from most of his $1,000 weekly allowance, according to prosecutors.

Thomas Gilbert Jr., 34, is charged with murder, and criminally possessing loaded guns.

But Gilbert’s defense attorney has argued that Gilbert was not responsible for his actions, due to a number of mental illnesses he has dealt with since he was a teenager.

A 29-year-old Princeton graduate and hedge-fund heir shot his 70-year-old father in the head in 2015 after being cut off from most of his $1,000 weekly allowance, prosecutors allege.

Thomas Gilbert Jr., who is now 34, has been on trial in Manhattan for the last three weeks, accused of killing his millionaire father amid what prosecutors are painting as a petty dispute over spending money. Gilbert faces a murder charge as well as two charges of criminally possessing loaded guns, court records show.

A number of witnesses have testified over the past three weeks, including Gilbert’s relatives, former girlfriends, and doctors, local media outlets reported.

One former girlfriend, Briana Ressner, told the court she recalled Gilbert becoming “scared” and “upset” when he discovered his father would reduce his allowance to just $300 per week.

“He was concerned about getting cut off financially,” Ressner said, The New York Times reported.

Court testimony has centered around Gilbert’s mental health and lack of ambition

caption Thomas Gilbert Jr, 30, is seen in a September, 2014, booking photo released by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office in New York. source Suffolk County District Attorney via Reuters

Gilbert’s longtime psychiatrist also testified on Monday, telling the court that he had treated Gilbert for years and diagnosed him with severe compulsive disorder, depressive disorder, paranoid disorder, and psychosis.

Gilbert had developed a longstanding suspicion that the NBC show “Saturday Night Live” had been mocking him in its sketches for years, Dr. Michael Sacks testified, according to The Times.

Prosecutors presented witnesses who described Gilbert as “shy” or “awkward,” but not severely mentally ill during the months leading up to the murder.

Gilbert’s uncle, George Seymour Beckwith Gilbert, testified that he had paid for Gilbert’s Princeton tuition and had deplored of Gilbert’s reluctance to get a job despite being capable of one, according to The Times.

“I’m not aware of any reason why he couldn’t get a job at the time,” George Gilbert said.

Prosecutors have also sought to prove that Gilbert plotted his father’s death months in advance, bringing in an investigative analyst on Monday to testify about Gilbert’s internet activity.

The analyst told the court that Gilbert had visited findahitman.com four times in the months leading up to the murder, the New York Daily News reported. She also said Gilbert had twice visited a Forbes article called “Meet The ‘Assassination Market’ Creator Who’s Crowdfunding Murder with Bitcoins.”

Prosecutors alleged that Gilbert’s internet browser history revealed that he had frequently searched terms such as “hit man forum,” “murder for hire,” “contract killing,” and “searching for a hit man in the deep web,” The New York Post reported.