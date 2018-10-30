The ex-superintendent who confessed to pooping near a high school finally explains why he did it

caption Matthew Adams with his client, Thomas Tramaglini. source NJ.com/YouTube

Ex-superintendent Thomas Tramaglini pleaded guilty on Wednesday to public defecation after he was arrested for pooping near a high school track.

He told NJ.com that he’s been unfairly shamed in the past few months.

He claims the pooping was due to a medical issue that loosened his bowels.

After months of avoiding reporters, ex-superintendent Thomas Tramaglini is finally speaking out about pooping near the track field of Holmdel High School.

Tramaglini went viral in March when he was arrested on charges that involved allegedly pooping near the New Jersey high school’s track field “on a nearly daily basis” for weeks. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to doing it once.

He told NJ.com this week that it was Runner’s Diarrhea – a condition that makes one’s body loosen its bowels from physical exertion – that led him to defecate under the track field bleachers, repeating the reasoning he gave in his guilty plea. A gastroenterologist diagnosed Tramaglini with the condition after examining him, according to NJ.com.

“It’s been getting worse as I’ve gotten older,” Tramaglini told NJ.com. “But I run 40 miles a week and it’s not like it happens all the time.”

Tramaglini said the case devastated his life. He lost his job, and the bulk of his $100,000 severance went to child support and attorney fees, he told NJ.com.

“My kids are taking a beating,” he said. “They’re being ostracized and teased. That’s, by far, the worst part. And you know how people like to Google their names? When they Google theirs, this will always come up.”

Tramaglini said losing his job and reputation will make it hard to recover, and that he expects to be unemployed for the foreseeable future.

“I loved my job… I wanted to stay there for my whole career,” he said. “I’ve been portrayed as a horrible, deranged person,” he said. “There is nothing you can say or do to change the people’s minds.”