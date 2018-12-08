21 last-minute holiday gifts that are still thoughtful and unique

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Send beautiful bouquets on a regular basis at the rate of your choosing — weekly, every two weeks, monthly, or every two months. source The Bouqs Co./Instagram

We’ve all been there – a holiday or event starts creeping closer and closer, your schedule starts getting more chaotic, and suddenly it hits you. “I forgot to find a gift!”

Whether it just slipped your mind to prepare ahead or time or you received a last-minute invite to an event for which you should probably have a present, we’ve got you covered.

This list proves that last-minute gifts can still be thoughtful and unique – from clever subscriptions to useful gift cards and everything in between (all of which can be e-mailed to the recipient just in time).

Check out our picks for last-minute gifts they’ll think you pored over:

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

An Amazon Prime membership to make their lives easier

source Amazon

The gift of Amazon Prime is always one that’ll be met with extreme appreciation given that it is both practical and actually thoughtful. If the recipient already has a membership, the money will convert into a gift card that they can use on anything they want from the site.

A Birchbox subscription for beauty and skincare lovers of any gender

source Birchbox

There’s a reason Birchbox is so popular – it’s a super affordable way to find and learn about new beauty, skincare, and grooming products for men or women without the risk of spending too much on full-sized options you might not like. For $30, you’ll be able to gift three months worth of boxes right to their door. For a more substantial option, you can gift six months for $60, or 12 months for $110.

A box from Fanchest filled with their favorite team’s gear

source Fanchest

Chances are, if the person you’re gifting is a serious fan, they’ll love anything you get them with their team’s logo emblazoned on it. Fanchest delivers boxes full of licensed memorabilia for NHL, MLB, NBA, NCAA, and NFL teams at a great value, and even has an option for babies. They also offer overnight and two-day shipping.

A coffee subscription to help them stay caffeinated

source Atlas Coffee Club

Atlas makes some of our favorite coffee out there, and they fresh roast each batch before sending it out so you know the coffee you’ll get hasn’t been sitting on a shelf for six months. Any caffeine fiend will love receiving beans or grounds direct to their door each month.

A Blue Apron subscription for busy friends or family

source Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s meal kits are the perfect last-minute gift for anyone who enjoys cooking but lacks the time or foresight to do the planning and prepping involved. $60 will get your recipient a week’s worth of meals for two people, but you can also opt for $120, $240, or custom increments if you’d like.

An Echo Spot for the smart home enthusiast

source Amazon

If you have an Amazon Prime membership and at least two days worth of foresight, the Echo Spot is a great last-minute gift that won’t require you to pay for expedited shipping. Whether you know for a fact that they’ve started outfitting their homes with smart capabilities, or you at least have a suspicion that they’d enjoy the convenience of having Alexa around to answer questions and play games, the Spot is a great pick.

A wine subscription for new bottles delivered right to their door

source Winc

Winc is a wine delivery subscription that brings the good stuff right to their door. Users take a quiz and share information about their taste preferences before receiving expert recommendations about bottles they may like. They can choose what to include in their box, and since each bottle is priced individually, they can control the cost of each delivery. Gift cards can be emailed to the recipient and used toward the cost of a box (or a few, if you’re feeling extra generous).

A cologne or perfume subscription for the scent-obsessed

source Scentbird

Scentbird is a subscription perfume and cologne service that delivers scents right to your door each month. To give it as a gift, your recipient will be able to select their favorite fragrances or try something new for any increment of three, six, or 12 months. You can also just give a gift card or purchase a gift box of three pre-selected scents that you can choose based on their personality for $59.95.

Read about our experience with Scentbird here.

A flower subscription service for freshly delivered blooms

source The Bouqs Co./Instagram

Send beautiful bouquets on a regular basis at the rate of your choosing – weekly, every two weeks, monthly, or every two months. Choose from a variety of floral themes, from farmers’ market fresh blooms to gorgeous rose arrangements.

A salami of the month club for the meat lovers

source Food52

You know the type – always orders a charcuterie board, could survive on prosciutto, prefers savory over sweet. Spoil them with a salami delivery every month, and hope they invite you over for a dinner party soon.

A gift card to Everlane for anyone who appreciates the basics

source Everlane

Everlane is our go-to for all things considered “closet staples” – from cozy cashmere to classic button-downs, comfortable cotton tees to casual denim. We can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t be able to put an Everlane gift card to use.

A gift certificate to Warby Parker for the daily glasses-wearer

source Warby Parker

Glasses have become a means of helping people to express their individual sense of style, a trend only bolstered by stylish online glasses retailers. Warby Parker has managed to make prescription glasses affordable (a baseline pair is just $95, including lenses), but even if your gift recipient doesn’t wear prescription glasses, the company also makes non-prescription sunglasses that are equally as good-looking.

A BarkBox subscription for anyone who’s just a little too obsessed with their dog

source BarkBox

Whether your gift recipient just got a new puppy or they’ve had one for a while now, you can’t go wrong with a BarkBox subscription for any dog parent. To give it as a gift, simply input the name of their pup and its relative size (small, medium, or large), and select a one-, three-, six-, or 12-month increment. You’ll need their address to send the box, but if you don’t have it, you can also purchase a digital gift card.

An Amazon Kindle for book lovers who travel frequently

source Amazon

Kindles make the perfect last-minute gift for voracious readers. Even if they swear by the feeling of a real book in their hands, once they see how much easier it is to travel with one thin tablet instead of six thick novels, they’ll be grateful you introduced them. The Paperwhite has a backlit screen with zero glare, so they can read it as easily outside as in bed with the lights out.

A Book of the Month subscription for bibliophiles who like to hold books in their hands

source Book of the Month Instagram

If the Kindle just isn’t their thing, the Book of the Month Club might be a perfect alternative. The subscription service narrows a selection of new releases down to five options, and the recipient will be able to choose which hardcover book they’d like to receive each month. If they don’t like any of that month’s selections, they can also opt to skip and wait until next month’s choices come out.

A hot sauce subscription for heat seekers

source Food52

Your gift recipient will get fired up for this quarterly delivery of small-batch hot sauce, which is curated by Fuego Box and filled with gourmet picks from all over the country. Each box contains three five-ounce bottles.

A Fandango gift card for frequent movie-goers

source Fandango

Film buffs and the occasional movie-goers alike will definitely put this last-minute gift to good use. Fandango allows you to purchase cards in pretty much any amount, and even gives the option of “dinner and a movie” cards with partnering restaurants like Olive Garden.

A Hulu gift card for the TV-obsessed

source Hulu

Hulu, like Netflix, is a must-have for TV fiends. Whether or not they already have a membership, this gift card can be used to sign up or pay for their next few months with the service.

An Xbox gift card for the gamer

source Amazon

Get this digital code download for the gamer in your life whose holiday or housewarming party you totally forgot was happening. They’ll appreciate the chance to buy power ups they told themselves they wouldn’t blow their money on.

A ClassPass gift card for the fitness enthusiast

source ClassPass/Instagram

ClassPass is a membership service that allows you to explore boutique fitness classes at a lower price. Give the fitness enthusiast in your life the jump-start they need to join with a gift card with an amount of your choosing. Classes are generally $15 or less through the service, so we recommend gifting at least that much.

A gift card to frame their art or photos

source Framebridge

Everyone appreciates having a beautiful frame for their photos, posters, or artwork – but no one actually likes paying for it themselves. Anyone will enjoy the chance to custom frame something for their home with Framebridge.