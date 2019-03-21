People are mocking ‘thoughts and prayers’ messages after New Zealand announced new gun laws within 6 days of a mass shooting

caption Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a news conference after meeting with first responders who were at the scene of the Christchurch mosque shooting, March 20, 2019 source Reuters

People on social media are mocking those who send “thoughts and prayers” to victims and their families in the aftermath of mass shootings, after New Zealand said it will ban all semi-automatic weapons on Thursday.

Six days ago, 50 people were killed in a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a ban on all military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles was planned for April 11.

The expression “thoughts and prayers” is widely shared on social media in the aftermath of shootings, but is often criticised by those who favour stronger gun controls.

Sites like Twitter were awash with people pointing out the vastly different responses to mass shootings by the US and New Zealand.

“On 15 March our history changed forever. Now, our laws will too,” Ardern told a new conference.

The US has been criticised for failing to increase gun control in the wake of a record 93 school shooting incidents in 2018.

Many social media users pointed out the contrast in response from New Zealand and US authorities.

Andrew Stroehlein, European Media Director at Human Rights Watch, said: “How are those “thoughts and prayers” working out for you, America?”

How are those "thoughts and prayers" working out for you, America? Over 30,000 gun deaths a year & frequent mass shootings in the US, and they still can't see what New Zealand saw after a single horrific tragedy. https://t.co/5or3DF6ob2 — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) March 21, 2019

Author Mike Tommasiello said: “Wow that’s weird that New Zealand didn’t go with thoughts and prayers first.”

Wow that’s weird that New Zealand didn’t go with thoughts and prayers first. I didn’t realize there was another option. — nyoldman (@NYDoorman) March 21, 2019

Ex-New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush tweeted: “We don’t need your thoughts and prayers we need action!”

Leadership 101! If New Zealand can do it why can’t we? I’m tired of turning on the tv and seeing innocent American lives taken for nothing! We don’t need your thoughts and prayers we need action! We need a warrior to fight for us! Our children’s lives literally depend on it! pic.twitter.com/6hMNgWf4Vj — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) March 21, 2019

New York State Senator Brad Holyman said: “Actions speak louder than empty thoughts and prayers.”

Actions speak louder than empty thoughts and prayers. It’s time for the United States to take New Zealand’s lead, reinstate the assault weapons ban, and pass real national gun control. https://t.co/smbzuc3xo7 — Senator Brad Hoylman (@bradhoylman) March 21, 2019

Journalist Georgette Jupe said: “The USA could learn a lot from New Zealand.”

The USA could learn a lot from New Zealand. Taking swift action in the wake of a tragedy instead of offering solely “thoughts and prayers” ???? https://t.co/wkC8TrfyEU — Georgette Jupe (@girlinflorence) March 21, 2019

After the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, in November 2018, Susan Orfanos, the mother of a shooting victim went viral after she told a reporter: “I don’t want prayers. I want gun control.”