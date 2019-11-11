19 thoughts everyone has while holiday shopping

By
Erin McDowell
-
Shopping malls can be a hectic place around the holidays.

caption
Shopping malls can be a hectic place around the holidays.
source
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

It’s the most wonderful – and somewhat hectic – time of the year.

Nothing beats the thrill of scoring a deal on the perfect gift for your family or a loved one. However, holiday shopping can also be time-consuming, stressful, and expensive.

After spending hours weaving in and out of shopping mall crowds and waiting in long lines, you might end up wondering whether you should’ve just bought your gifts on Amazon.

Here are 19 thoughts everyone has while holiday shopping.

I wonder how busy it’s going to be … oh, extremely busy.

caption
Crowded parking lot.
source
Robert Barnes/Getty Images

Alright, I’m here to get everyone the perfect gift — and I’m going to get it all today.

caption
J.Crew.
source
Mike Segar/Reuters

Ooh … but that’s nice for me.

caption
Woman holding up a sweater while shopping in a store.
source
Westend61/Getty Images

Maybe I should get this bathrobe for my mom? Do moms like bathrobes?

caption
Woman looking at a bathrobe.
source
HappyNati/Getty Images

My dad would like this grilling tool set. It’s December, but that’s still fine for outdoor grilling, right?

caption
Man grilling.
source
iStock

I really should have eaten before I started.

caption
Mall food court.
source
S-F/Shutterstock

Alright, focus. I have to get everything on my list. I’m not coming back.

caption
Holiday shopping list.
source
Erin McDowell/Business Insider

What about a phone case? Although … I have no idea which phone they have. Why are there so many new iPhone models?

caption
iPhone case.
source
Maskot/Getty Images

Or what about a shirt? I really don’t know what size to get, so I hope this store has a good return policy.

caption
Athletic shirts in a store.
source
mikroman6/Getty Images

What even is an inseam?

caption
Men’s trousers on a shelf.
source
mikroman6/Getty Images

Can I go home now? This is completely overwhelming.

caption
Shoppers clog the aisles at Macy’s Department store on November 28, 2003, in New York City.
source
Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Is this too much — or too little — money to spend on one person?

caption
Woman looking at kitchen appliances.
source
zoranm/Getty Images

Forget it, I’m just going to get a Starbucks gift card for the office secret Santa.

caption
Starbucks gift cards.
source
Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Now it’s time to wait in line for 30 minutes to buy all this stuff.

Maybe I should check my bank account while I wait.

caption
Mobile banking apps.
source
Thomas Trutschel/Photothek/Getty Images

Yikes. Well, I’ll get money as gifts from some people … right?

caption
Money with a bow on it.
source
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

I should have just bought this stuff online.

caption
Amazon website.
source
Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

These bags are giving my hands blisters but at least I got everything on my list. Nothing can stop me now!

caption
A person holding multiple shopping bags.
source
Burak Karademir/Getty Images

Oh, wait. Where did I park my car?

caption
Crowded parking lot.
source
gyro/Getty Images