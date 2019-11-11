caption Shopping malls can be a hectic place around the holidays. source Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

From crowded parking lots to long checkout lines, getting the perfect gifts for your nearest and dearest definitely isn’t easy.

Common concerns we all have while holiday shopping range from wondering how much is too much to spend to guessing the correct clothes size.

It’s the most wonderful – and somewhat hectic – time of the year.

Nothing beats the thrill of scoring a deal on the perfect gift for your family or a loved one. However, holiday shopping can also be time-consuming, stressful, and expensive.

After spending hours weaving in and out of shopping mall crowds and waiting in long lines, you might end up wondering whether you should’ve just bought your gifts on Amazon.

Here are 19 thoughts everyone has while holiday shopping.

I wonder how busy it’s going to be … oh, extremely busy.

caption Crowded parking lot. source Robert Barnes/Getty Images

Alright, I’m here to get everyone the perfect gift — and I’m going to get it all today.

caption J.Crew. source Mike Segar/Reuters

Ooh … but that’s nice for me.

caption Woman holding up a sweater while shopping in a store. source Westend61/Getty Images

Maybe I should get this bathrobe for my mom? Do moms like bathrobes?

caption Woman looking at a bathrobe. source HappyNati/Getty Images

My dad would like this grilling tool set. It’s December, but that’s still fine for outdoor grilling, right?

caption Man grilling. source iStock

I really should have eaten before I started.

caption Mall food court. source S-F/Shutterstock

Alright, focus. I have to get everything on my list. I’m not coming back.

caption Holiday shopping list. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

What about a phone case? Although … I have no idea which phone they have. Why are there so many new iPhone models?

caption iPhone case. source Maskot/Getty Images

Or what about a shirt? I really don’t know what size to get, so I hope this store has a good return policy.

caption Athletic shirts in a store. source mikroman6/Getty Images

What even is an inseam?

caption Men’s trousers on a shelf. source mikroman6/Getty Images

Can I go home now? This is completely overwhelming.

caption Shoppers clog the aisles at Macy’s Department store on November 28, 2003, in New York City. source Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Is this too much — or too little — money to spend on one person?

caption Woman looking at kitchen appliances. source zoranm/Getty Images

Forget it, I’m just going to get a Starbucks gift card for the office secret Santa.

caption Starbucks gift cards. source Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Now it’s time to wait in line for 30 minutes to buy all this stuff.

Maybe I should check my bank account while I wait.

caption Mobile banking apps. source Thomas Trutschel/Photothek/Getty Images

Yikes. Well, I’ll get money as gifts from some people … right?

caption Money with a bow on it. source Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

I should have just bought this stuff online.

caption Amazon website. source Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

These bags are giving my hands blisters but at least I got everything on my list. Nothing can stop me now!

caption A person holding multiple shopping bags. source Burak Karademir/Getty Images

Oh, wait. Where did I park my car?