These are the victims who died in the Thousand Oaks bar shooting

caption People comfort each other near the site of the bar shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, on November 8, 2018. source Ringo Chiu/Reuters

A gunman killed 12 people in a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday night, before turning his weapon on himself, authorities said.

The victims include a deputy sheriff, who was shot multiple times and later died in hospital, and a 22-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, his father told media.

Police have identified the shooter as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a veteran of the US Marine Corps. Authorities said they have not yet found a motive for the massacre.

Ten to 15 other people were injured and taken to local hospitals, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said Thursday.

Authorities said they were still working to identify the rest of the victims.

Here’s everything we know so far about those who died.

Sgt. Ron Helus, 54

caption The police officer who died in the Thousand Oaks bar shooting was identified as Sgt Ron Helus. source Gun Control: Firearms Training and CCW Instruction/Facebook

Helus was one of the first responders to the shooting on Wednesday night, and died after being struck “multiple times by gunfire” when he entered the building, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters early Thursday morning.

He served with the force for 29 years and had been hoping to retire in the next year. He was 54.

Dean told the “Today” show: “He was willing to sacrifice his life to save others. He ran into danger. He didn’t walk. He ran into danger hoping he might be able to save someone else’s life, and he made the ultimate sacrifice, but he did it as a hero.”

Helus leaves behind a wife and a grown son. Helus was on the phone to his wife when the report of the shooting came in. According to Dean, he told her: “Hey I gotta go handle a call. I love you. I’ll talk to you later.”

Cody Coffman, 22

"I've been here fighting for him all morning long, and we did just get the news that he was one of the 11 killed last night. He was Cody Coffman, my first-born son." https://t.co/8y4X8kTCHE #borderline pic.twitter.com/bAJWN0iQ0F — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) November 8, 2018

Coffman’s death was confirmed to media on Thursday by his father, Jason Coffman.

Jason Coffman said his son hadn’t come out of the bar Wednesday night, and spent much of Thursday visiting hospitals in search of his son. He said he later learned Cody Coffman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Distraught and leaning on the shoulder of his father-in-law, Jason Coffman told a group of reporters he would miss the companionship he had with his son, and the mentorship Cody Coffman had with his six- and eight-year-old brothers.

“I just want him to know that he is going to be missed,” Jason Coffman said. “I cannot believe that it’s happened to my family … I am speechless and heartbroken.”

He added that he remembered speaking with his son Wednesday night before he headed to the bar.

“The first thing I said was, ‘Please don’t drink and drive.’ The last thing I said was, ‘Son, I love you,'” Jason Coffman said.

Alaina Housley, 18

My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline pic.twitter.com/t1nUHneChW — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

Housley’s death was confirmed Thursday by her aunt and uncle, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley. They said in a joint statement that they were devastated at the news.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the statement said. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Adam Housley had tweeted earlier asking for prayers for his niece, whom he described as a “beautiful soul.”

He told the Los Angeles Times that Alaina Housley had been a freshman at Pepperdine University, and she had gone to the bar with several friends who said they lost track of her during the shooting. One of her roommates tweeted out photos of her, pleading for information.

Her Apple Watch and iPhone still listed her location at the Borderline bar, Adam Housley said.

Justin Meek, 23

source Facebook

Meek was confirmed dead by his family and officials from his alma mater, California Lutheran University, CNN reported.

The university’s president, Chris Kimball, said in a statement that Meek’s family told them he died “heroically” and “saved lives in the incident.” “Cal Lutheran wraps its arms around the Meek family and other families, and around every member of this community of caring,” the statement said.

8 other victims

Authorities told media on Thursday that they were not yet ready to release the remaining victims’ names.

The family members of multiple people who were in the bar on Wednesday night have reported their loved ones missing.

The bar was having a college night, which attracted a young crowd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.