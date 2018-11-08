‘6 victims’ from active shooter at college bar in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Thousand Oaks

source KABC

Police in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Thousand Oaks are responding to reports of a shooting at a college night at the Borderline Bar & Grill.

A police spokesman identified six victims of the shooting in a preliminary assessment. Witnesses say the victims include a bar security guard and a cashier.

The bar is located at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive, about 45 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Multiple witnesses described on Twitter and told local news outlets that a gunman walked up to a security guard at the bar and shot him, then walked into the bar, threw in a smoke grenade and opened fire inside. Witnesses describe the gunman as having had a handgun.

The shooting began around 11:20 p.m. local time (2:20 a.m. ET), the local news outlet KABC reported. Police were seen by KABC cameras standing outside the bar for up to an hour following their initial arrival. Other video showed civilians carrying out injured people from the bar with at least one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Ventura County Sheriff media relations officer Garo Kuredjian said so far authorities had identified six victims, but noted it was a “very preliminary,” assessment. The victims include a police officer, Kuredijian said.

“When deputies arrived on scene they responded to the shots fired call, when they got here, they were still hearing those shots, and they responded to that,” Karedin said.

By 12:50 a.m. (3:50 a.m. ET), police said it was still an “active shooter” situation. It’s unclear how many managed to escape the bar, if people remain inside, or the condition of the shooter.

Jeremy Childs, a reporter with local news outlet VCStar, tweeted a picture of a 19-year old bar goer who had bloodied his hands throwing a chair through the window in an attempt to escape the building during the shooting. The bar was having a college night, which may have attracted a younger crowd.

The bar is located near California Lutheran College and several other universities.

After what looked like a prolonged standoff outside the bar, first responders appeared to give the “all clear” signal to move into the building, and KABC cameras captured firefighters and others entering the building.

According to a witness cited by KABC, the bomb squad has arrived on the scene. Shortly after the apparent “all clear,” KABC captured what looked like a dead body near the bar’s entrance.

Police helicopters and dozens of squad cars have thronged the scene, partially blocking local traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.