Video shows Thousand Oaks shooting survivor suffering intense ‘survivor’s guilt’ — here’s what that means

caption This man saved his stepson from the shooting, but suffered from guilt that he couldn’t help everyone. source ABC

A survivor of a mass shooting at a college bar in Thousand Oaks, California displayed intense pangs of “survivor’s guilt” after escaping the scene with his stepson.

Thirteen people are dead: 11 victims, a sergeant, and the suspect.

The video of his interview provoked a strong response from people on Twitter empathizing with the man.

In the video, the man regrets not stopping the shooter and is pained by the young age of the victims, but experts say survivor’s guilt is misplaced.

At 11:20 p.m. local time, a mass shooter approached the Borderline Bar and Grill, about 45 miles north-west of Los Angeles, and opened fire on staff and guests.

Police say the attack left 13 dead, including a deputy sheriff and the shooter as shots rang out during the bar’s popular college night.

According to reports, about 200 people were inside the bar enjoying country music when the attack happened.

One tearful eyewitness who was inside the bar with his stepson at the time spoke to KABC-TV shortly after. On Twitter, people have been responding to the interview, saying the man is clearly suffering from “survivor’s guilt.”

KABC-TV interview with eyewitness whose stepson was inside Borderline bar. KABC live coverage: https://t.co/KRlguIpI2p pic.twitter.com/euvas754Ym — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) November 8, 2018

“There was just young people, like young, 18, 19, 20, just having a great time,” he said. “And this maniac came in and started shooting people for no reason at all.

“These people have never hurt anybody in their lives. They’re just kids, they’re just kids, I’m so sorry.”

He apologized again, saying he was sorry he wasn’t there when the shooter reloaded. “I’m 56, I’ve lived a life,” the man later said.

“I waited for my son, he didn’t follow me like I asked him to. So I was running back to get him and he came out… She [his stepson’s mother] would have never forgiven me if he had gotten hurt or died.”

Clearly distressed and in shock, the man recounted how he made sure his stepson was okay, then called 911.

“We had to get out of there and I apologize for leaving you,” he said.

The reporter in the video replied: “You don’t need to. Police got there within moments.”

But the man said: “It still feels like I didn’t do what I should’ve done.”

On Twitter, people commended the man’s bravery. “Hearing him apologize and feeling guilty for running for his life is heartbreaking,” one user said. Another responded saying “This man has nothing to apologize for.”

Hearing him apologize and feeling guilty for running for his life is heartbreaking. This all needs to stop NOW — Cause I'm gangsta (@ElaineHaas) November 8, 2018

Horrifying and heartbreaking. Incredible interview, handled so deftly and sympathetically, really shows us the agony of experiencing something like this. Is there any hope that we can ever see an end to needless shootings? — Kathy Parish (@kathyparish) November 8, 2018

Aww bless him. There was nothing he could do. He made sure his son was safe and got him out of there. This is so hard to watch xxx — Lady In Black (@Ladyinblackness) November 8, 2018

In a blog post for Psychology Today, Diana Raab said survivor’s guilt happens when people experience a life-threatening situation. It is common among war veterans, transplant victims, airplane crash survivors, and people who have lived through natural disasters such as tsunamis and hurricanes.

Some of the symptoms include flashbacks, feeling immobilized and numb or disconnected, feeling helpless, difficulty sleeping, fear, and even suicidal feelings.

A post on What’s Your Grief says the duration and intensity of survivor’s guilt can vary from person to person.

“But the underlying feelings are similar: feeling guilty that you survived when someone else died and that you do not deserve to live when another person did not,” the post reads. “In some cases, this includes feeling you could have done more to save another person, in other cases it is feeling guilty that another person died saving you.”

Raab laid out some ways to help you cope with survivor’s guilt. They include giving yourself time to grieve, thinking about who was really responsible, taking care of your self physically and psychologically, remind yourself to feel good about the gift of survival, and about the fact you’re not alone.

“Guilt has a place in our emotional repertoire – it motivates us to make amends – but with survivor guilt, it’s misplaced,” said Ellen Hendriksen in another post. “So grieve your losses, but remember that it wasn’t your fault, others are glad you’re still here, and that you can use your survival to pay it forward.”