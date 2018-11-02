The father of a Thousand Oaks shooting victim breaks down in tears as he tells the media his son is dead

caption Jason Coffman (right) with his father-in-law source CNN

Cody Coffman was one of 12 people killed when a shooter opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks on Wednesday night.

Coffman’s father, Jason Coffman, said on Thursday that his son hadn’t come home from the bar and he spent much of his morning visiting hospitals in search of him.

He broke down in tears as he confirmed that his son was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The father of a 22-year-old man who was killed in the Thousand Oaks shooting on Wednesday night broke down in tears as he told the media his son was dead.

Cody Coffman was one of 12 people killed when a shooter identified by police as 28-year-old Ian David Long opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks on Wednesday.

Coffman’s father, Jason Coffman, told a press conference on Thursday that his son hadn’t come home from the bar and he spent much of his morning visiting hospitals looking for him.

"I can not believe it's happened to my family," says Jason Coffman, father of California shooting victim Cody Coffman. "I'm speechless and heartbroken…. My life has changed now forever" https://t.co/HVITJqO5xN pic.twitter.com/MPIZONA7O3 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 8, 2018

“This is my firstborn child. I’m afraid he was the boy who went towards the gunman and not ran away. That’s the kind of boy that he is," said Jason Coffman who is searching for his 22-year-old son, Cody. https://t.co/gcaxbEQp5z pic.twitter.com/rIPXKBUzFF — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) November 8, 2018

Jason Coffman broke down in tears as he confirmed to the press that his son was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

“I just want him to know that he is going to be missed,” Jason Coffman said as he stood next to his father-in-law. “I cannot believe that it’s happened to my family … I am speechless and heartbroken.”

Read more: These are the victims who died in the Thousand Oaks bar shooting

He said he spoke to his son just before he headed to the bar for the night.

“The first thing I said was, ‘Please don’t drink and drive.’ The last thing I said was, ‘Son, I love you,'” Jason Coffman said of his oldest son.

He added: “I just want him to know that he is going to be missed…. Son, I love you so much.”