Companies around the world are telling their employees to work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak

Companies and businesses around the world are sending workers home and bolstering health protocols to limit the spread of coronavirus, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

In Europe, companies like Chevron sent more than 1,300 employees home, while Sky barred high-risk employees and Lufthansa requested workers take unpaid leave.

The global economic impact of the disease could worsen as more industries, businesses, and employees’ daily routines are hindered.

Companies across the world are sending their workers home and beefing up emergency measures to limit the risk of further coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, has claimed close to 3,000 lives and infected more than 80,000 people.

China has dealt with the brunt of the disease, but now that coronavirus is spreading more thoroughly into Europe and has reached every continent except Antarctica, businesses are starting to take more serious precautions.

The global economy has seen a downturn from the ripple effects of the outbreak in China and other parts of Asia, but as more workers elsewhere are relegated to working from home, the economic consequence of the disease could become more severe – especially for jobs that require in-person contact, namely the hospitality industry.

According to a report from The New York Times, companies in London sent hundreds of employees home – including 300 workers from Chevron and 1,000 more from OMG. Other companies such as television company Sky barred employees who traveled to high-risk areas (China and Japan) from entering the office, and Lufthansa requested employees take unpaid leave.

Workers in the US might also have to start working from home. Nancy Messonnier, a top US health official, advised towns and cities to prepare “social distancing measures” including sending workers home and closing schools if necessary.

For employees, working from home can be a comfort away from office stress and hectic commutes, but for others, the demands of home life, including children, can be a distraction.