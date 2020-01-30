More than 6,000 people are trapped on a cruise ship in Italy after a woman on board was suspected to have coronavirus — Passengers said they weren’t being told what was happening.

caption Passengers stand on the Costa Smeralda cruise ship docked at the Civitavecchia port in Italy. source FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

More than 6,000 people are trapped on a cruise ship at a port in Italy after a 54-year-old Chinese woman was suspected to have the highly contagious coronavirus.

The woman, from Macau, and her traveling companion, were placed in isolation in the Costa Smeralda’s shipboard hospital.

The ship has a capacity for more than 6,544 guests.

This was the last day of a seven-day roundtrip cruise from Rome.

“A 54-year-old female Chinese national from Macau was placed in isolation in Costa Smeralda’s shipboard hospital last night along with her traveling companion, in accordance with health protocols,” a statement from the cruise company said. “As soon as the suspected case was detected, the medical team on board immediately activated all the relevant health procedures to promptly isolate and manage clinical conditions.”

Costa Smeralda arrived in Civitavecchia on Jan. 30. It was the last day of a seven-day cruise that departed Civitavecchia Jan. 23, according to the company.

Several passangers posting to Twitter said they initially didn’t know why they weren’t being allowed to leave the ship. Eventually they started reading the news online to find out.

One passanger on the cruise posted photos of people sitting on the floors with their suitcases with the caption, written in Italian, “judge this yourself.” When he first posted photos, around noon local time, he said he didn’t know why they were trapped on the vessel.

Another woman, Marina Guerrero, posted a video from inside.

Esta es la normalidad que vivimos a bordo.Nos han informado a las 14 q había alguien enfermo a bordo.Q hasta esta noche no sabremos los resultados.Esa s la única información q ha dado @costacruceros a bordo dl #CostaSmeralda xlomenos estamos tranquilos,xo q falta d comunicación! pic.twitter.com/ZrOj3H33Mw — Marina Guerrero (@Xaideta) January 30, 2020

All’inizio non ci hanno detto assolutamente nulla per non creare il panico, ci avevano detto che era solo un semplice controllo, poi con internet siamo venuti a sapere tutto ciò, ora questa coppia cinese è all’ospedale di bordo in quarantena e non si sa se sono infetti o no, si – — ꧁Claudia꧂ (@ClaudyLoves1D) January 30, 2020

The cruise ship’s itinerary included La Spezia, and Savona, Italy; Marseilles, France; and Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Costa Smeralda, Costa Cruises’ first LNG-powered cruise ship, entered service in December 2019. The ship has a guest capacity of 6,554 and 1,678 crew members.

As soon as the suspected case was detected, the medical team on board immediately activated all the relevant health procedures to promptly isolate and manage clinical conditions, the company said.

A local news outlet reported that Costa Cruises has canceled nine cruises from China as a precautionary measure.

“It is our utmost priority to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew. The company is at complete disposal of the health authority and their indication will be strictly applied,” the statement said. “Costa Cruises continues to apply relevant national policies and epidemic protocols, as per World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indications.”