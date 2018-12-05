Three Partners of Hugill & Ip Solicitors achieve strong results in Chambers Asia-Pacific ranking once again

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 December 2018 – Chambers — one of the most renown legal directories in the world — has ranked Adam Hugill, Alfred Ip and Christopher Hooley in the 2019 Asia Pacific edition.

Adam Hugill is a founding partner at Hugill & Ip Solicitors, a firm founded in September 2018. He handles disputes and advisory work. One of his clients reports that he “made it easy to understand the different costs and benefits of any course of action,” and describes him as “down-to-earth and very practical.”

Interviewees regard Alfred Ip of Hugill & Ip Solicitors as an “experienced and aggressive litigator who can always come up with good strategies” and “is able to adopt a pragmatic approach.” His practice encompasses a range of contentious probate matters, including litigation relating to inheritance and wills.

Christopher Hooley joined Hugill & Ip Solicitors in September 2018, bringing over his solid track record for handling corporate work involving Hong Kong, including advising on mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures. One client reports: “His advice is not only good from a legal perspective but also from both practical and commercial viewpoints”, while another source notes: “He has a long-standing reputation. He is very personable and is able to resolve issues quickly and efficiently”.

The first Chambers guide was published in 1990, covering the U.K., however, the company has grown substantially since then and there are now seven guides, which between them cover 185 jurisdictions around the world.

Research at Chambers is focused on clients — their needs, wants, deepest desires. The researchers speak to thousands of clients every year and access a specific practice area by assessing a firm’s recent work in that area. They do this by speaking to a firm’s clients, other lawyers with whom they work, and reviewing information provided by the firm.

Bespoke Legal Solutions

Hugill & Ip’s view is long term and endeavours to build lasting client relationships based on trust, professionalism and discretion.

As a young independent law firm, yet its lawyers bring decades of experience providing bespoke legal advice and exceptional client service to individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses, in Hong Kong and internationally.

