Three people died at an Instagram influencer’s birthday party in Moscow after dry ice was poured into a swimming pool

caption The dry ice in the swimming pool was meant to be an interesting visual at the party. source Bongiozzo/Shutterstock

Three people died in Moscow, Russia on Friday after dry ice was poured into a swimming pool at the birthday party of Yekaterina Didenko, an Instagram influencer, the BBC reported.

Didenko’s husband was among the three people who died in the incident was, according to the report.

The BBC reported that dry ice was dumped into a sauna at the party location to reduce the temperature.

But several other reports say the dry ice may have been poured into the pool to create “visual effects.”

Three people died on Friday after dry ice was poured into a swimming pool at a party in Moscow, Russia, according to the BBC.

The party was hosted by Yekaterina Didenko, an Instagram influencer who was celebrating her 29th birthday at a pool complex, the BBC reported.

Didenko’s husband is reportedly one of the three people who died, according to the BBC.

Guests of the party reportedly choked and several lost consciousness when they came in contact with the dry ice. Since dry ice is a solid form of carbon dioxide gas, if it’s placed in an area without proper ventilation, it can cause people to inhale dangerous amounts of the gas.

It’s not immediately clear why the dry ice was poured into the pool at the party venue.

The BBC reported that the ice was intended to cool the swimming pool water after guests exited a sauna and complained about the warm temperature. The Daily Mail and AFP news agency via The Moscow Times reported that the dry ice may have been put into the pool to create visual effects.

As stated on a New York State Department of Health webpage about the dangers of dry ice, symptoms of overexposure to dry ice include “headache and difficulty breathing, and with greater exposure, nausea and vomiting.”

The Department of Health page also states that if enough carbon dioxide gas is present, a person can lose consciousness or die.

On Friday, Didenko posted an Instagram photo for her birthday. Following the party, Didenko apparently shared a video on Instagram indicating that her husband was at intensive care, the BBC reported.

Didenko has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, and according to the BBC, she uses her social media platform to share “tips about how to save money on pharmaceutical products.”