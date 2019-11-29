I tried the chickpea-based breakfast cereal that claims to be healthier than the regular kind and found it tastes just as good

caption Ian and Margaret Wishingrad with their son source Three Wishes

The plant-based protein wave shows no signs of slowing down and has made its way to the cereal aisle, thanks to a range of challenger brands making cereal that they claim is low-carb, grain-free and keto-friendly.

One such brand is Three Wishes, launched just this month by Ian and Margaret Wishingrad, a husband and wife duo with a background in marketing, who wanted to create cereal that was “cleaner and more nutritionally-dense.”

I tried all three of the brand’s flavors to see how they compared to fan favorites like Honey Nut Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and I found that it tasted as good as, and sometimes better than regular cereal, and contains far less sugar and carbs

What was once a sugary, childhood indulgence is now metamorphosing into a healthier version of itself, thanks to plant-based proteins like pea and chickpea and a number of challenger brands trying to take on Kellogg’s and General Mills with cereal that they claim is low-carb, grain-free and keto-friendly.

The inspiration came from seeing plant-based protein brands like chickpea-based pasta alternative Banza take off, as well as the desire to feed their two-year-old son better. Three Wishes, they claim, is a high protein, low sugar, and grain-free breakfast cereal that does not sacrifice taste.

So how does the newcomer stack up to the reigning champions? I decided to put Three Wishes to test against some familiar cereal faces: Honey Nut Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Fruit Loops.

Three Wishes is available in popular cereal flavors like cinnamon, honey, and an unsweetened flavor. It retails at a suggested price of $5.99 at smaller grocery stores across New York, and at $7.99 on Amazon, and will soon be more widely available.

I tried the honey flavor earlier, and the cinnamon and unsweetened flavor with other competitor brands the day after Thanksgiving.

The cinnamon flavor was tasty and crunchy, with the cinnamon powder adding more flavor to the milk. It tasted just like Cinnamon Taste Crunch, but was far less messy to eat. It masks the taste of chickpea and pea protein — its two primary ingredients — fairly well, and has a nice kick to it.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is an old favorite of mine, but I wouldn’t think twice to ditch it in favor of Three Wishes, particularly if I was trying to get healthier and didn’t want to sacrifice the taste. Cinnamon Toast Crunch has a fourth of the protein (2 grams), nearly two times as many carbs (33 grams), and four times the sugar (12 grams) compared to Three Wishes.

The honey flavor was also pretty good. It was crunchy and sweet, but not as overtly sweet as Honey Nut Cheerios. My colleague Lauren Johnson and I tried this flavor at our office recently and were both fans.

Three Wishes again may be “healthier” than Honey Nut Cheerios, but the latter has a distinct nutty flavor that Three Wishes lacked. Cheerios O’s are also less dense and thinner than Three Wishes. So Three Wishes has some work to do on the flavor profile of its honey pack.

Last, I ate the unsweetened version of Three Wishes — a chunky, flavorless concoction of chickpea and pea protein that doesn’t taste like anything. It’s what you want to be eating if you’re trying to cut down on sugar while still getting enough nutrition. But it was my least favorite.

I followed that by Fruit Loops — the medley of fruity albeit artificial flavors loved by many — not the fairest comparison I know. It was a party in my mouth after the unsweetened Three Wishes cereal. It’s clear that they cater to very different target audiences.

Before my final verdict, it’s worth noting that Three Wishes has some stiff competition in the healthy cereal category. Magic Spoon, for example, is an upstart that launched earlier this year and seems to have not just more variety but more protein (12 grams) versus Three Wishes’ 8 grams. However, while Magic Spoon is focusing on a direct-to-consumer business, Three Wishes wants to focus on retail, said Ian Wishingrad.

Overall, Three Wishes is a pretty great alternative for those looking to enjoy cereal minus the sugar and carb overload. Its honey and cinnamon flavors don’t compromise on taste and are as good as any generic cereal in the market, and its O’s are in fact, crunchier. I’d skip the unsweetened flavor though unless you’re keen on adding flavoring yourself.