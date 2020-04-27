Thunderbirds and Blue Angels are teaming up for a New York flyover to honor healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight

caption The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform the Double Farvel maneuver during a training flight at Naval Air Facility El Centro, California. source Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix/US Navy

A formation of US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over New York City at noon Tuesday for about 35 minutes before moving onto parts of New Jersey and Philadelphia.

These are among the first multi-city flyovers by the teams to honor essential workers in what the military is calling, “America Strong.”

Two of the US military’s elite flight teams will honor essential workers in New York City and nearby cities on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak with a dazzling aerial display.

A formation of US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over New York City and Newark, New Jersey beginning at noon Tuesday for about 35 minutes before moving onto Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. These are among the first of multi-city flyovers by the teams to honor essential workers in what the military is calling, “America Strong.”

“We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover, in a statement Sunday.

The formation will feature six F-16 Fighting Falcons and six F/A-18 Hornets.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, US Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader, said in the statement. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

Defense Department guidelines have compelled both flight demonstration teams to cancel many of their roaring performances at air shows around the country in response to COVID-19.

Both teams also partnered with local governments to ensure spectators maintain social distancing rules while watching the upcoming flyover, advising residents to watch the display from the home and to avoid gathering at landmarks or in large groups.